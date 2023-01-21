Sports calendar Gordon County Sports Calendar Jan 21, 2023 21 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monday, Jan. 23BASKETBALLGordon Central freshman at Southeast Whitfield County, 6 p.m., Southwest Whitfield County High SchoolCalhoun Middle School vs. Adairsville, junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Calhoun MiddleCalhoun Middle School girls at Adairsville, junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 5:30 p.m., Adairsville MiddleAshworth Middle School vs. Coosa, junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m., Ashworth MiddleAshworth Middle School girls at Coosa, junior varsity at 4:30 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m., Coosa Middle SchoolTuesday, Jan. 24BASKETBALLCalhoun girls at Dalton, 6 p.m., Dalton High SchoolGordon Central girls vs. Haralson County, 6 p.m., Gordon Central HighSonoraville girls vs. Southeast Whitfield County, 6 p.m., The FurnaceCalhoun at Dalton, 7:30 p.m., Dalton High SchoolGordon Central vs. Haralson County, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central HighSonoraville vs. Southeast Whitfield County, 7:30 p.m., The FurnaceWednesday, Jan. 25BASKETBALLCalhoun Middle School, Red Bud Middle, Ashworth Middle at BGMSAA Region tournament, opponents and times to be determined, Cartersville Middle SchoolCalhoun Middle School girls, Red Bud Middle girls, Ashworth Middle girls at BGMSAA Region tournament, opponents and times to be determined, Cartersville Middle SchoolThursday, Jan. 26SWIMMING & DIVINGCalhoun boys and girls vs. Eagle’s Landing, Floyd County and Pickens, 5 p.m., Calhoun Aquatic CenterWRESTLINGCalhoun vs. Adairsville, Calhoun High School, 5:30 p.m.Gordon Central Senior Night vs. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 5:30 p.m., Gordon Central HighFriday, Jan. 27BASKETBALLCalhoun girls at Woodland, 6 p.m., Woodland High SchoolGordon Central girls at Fannin County, 6 p.m., Fannin County High SchoolSonoraville girls vs. Central, 6 p.m., The FurnaceCalhoun at Woodland, 7:30 p.m., Woodland High SchoolGordon Central at Fannin County, 6 p.m., Fannin County HighSOCCERCalhoun girls scrimmage vs. Model, 5 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolCalhoun scrimmage vs. Model, 7 p.m., Calhoun High SchoolWRESTLINGSonoraville junior varsity at the Burnt Mountain Scramble, 5 p.m., Pickens High SchoolSaturday, Jan. 28BASKETBALLGordon Central vs. Unity Christian, 6 p.m., Gordon Central High SchoolGordon Central vs. Unity Christian, 7:30 p.m., Gordon Central High SchoolWRESTLINGCalhoun at the Redskin Rumble, Social Circle High School, 9 a.m.Sonoraville junior varsity at Burnt Mountain Scramble, 9 a.m., Pickens High School Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.