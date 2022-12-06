Gordon Central's next game is 7-2A opener

Suddenly, there is a sense of urgency for the Gordon Central High School basketball team.
That’s because their next stop will be Thursday night when they are at Rockmart to begin their Region 7-2A schedule. It is the first of four big games in the league over the next two weeks before Christmas break and the Warriors head into Thursday’s night opener with high hopes.
Originally this week, they were to play Oakwood Christian for a second time Tuesday night and then play at Rockmart Friday night before returning home Saturday afternoon to play Armuchee in another non-league outing.
Now they will still play Armuchee at home Saturday, but the rematch with Oakwood Christian was called off and the game with Rockmart was moved up 24 hours to Thursday.
Gordon Central head coach Wes Greer said they will adjust.
“The big thing is that we’re ready to go when we go to Rockmart,” Greer said. “I’m not sure yet what quite to expect them because they don’t have the 6-foot-10 kid anymore. He has graduated. But I do know they’re very athletic. They like to get up-and-down the court. They had a very good year last year and made the playoffs when they were in 3A, so we expect a real good game. But I’m anxious to see where we stand. It’s a real important game. We have some high expectations with the start we’ve gotten off to here and we’d like to keep that going into Region.”
They were big winners Saturday afternoon with a 75-34 victory over Dalton Academy in their own gym.
With seven different players scoring in the first period, and four of them making 3-point shots, the Warriors jumped out to a 23-9 lead at the end of the first period and never looked back.
Senior guard Mac McDaniel nailed a couple of long shots in the first quarter to start the scoring and would lead the dozen Gordon Central scorers with a team-high 14 points.
Gordon Central would be in front, 44-20 at halftime and lead by a 64-28 count after three periods.
Besides McDaniel, guard Logan Curtis had 12 points and DJ Fleetwood had 10 while junior postman Peyton Chastain tallied nine more.
Gordon Central enters the league schedule Thursday with the most wins by any team in the league with five, but the Warriors appear to have also played the most games with six.
Rockmart is off to a 1-2 start after losing a pair of games last week. The Yellow Jackets began last week with a 54-33 loss to 4A Carrollton Central and then fell to Excel Christian Academy, 64-60 last Thursday. They went to Heard County Tuesday night in their final tune-up before playing the Warriors Thursday.
After Gordon Central, unbeaten North Murray has the second-most wins in the league to start this week with four. The Mountaineers have been averaging almost 90 points a game and Coach Greer is familiar with their players because prior to coming to GC, he was the junior varsity coach at North Murray and the current varsity group was his team.
Haralson County is also off to a good start, winning its first three games and Model won two of its first three games.
Fannin County and Murray County are off to a slow start with Fannin County sitting at 1-4 and Murray County lost its first four games.
Next week also be a big one for the Warriors with three Region games in five days, starting next Tuesday night against Murray County.
The Warriors then go to Haralson County next Friday night before they play their last game before Christmas the next day on Saturday, Dec. 17 at home against Fannin County.
“Our Region is going to be tough,” Greer said. “I know Rockmart will be solid. I am very well aware of how good the kids at North Murray are because I coached them. There’s a lot of scorers on that team. Model is another very well-coached team and they have a lot of athletes.
“Fannin County was solid last year. Haralson County I know is playing well. So it’s going to be interesting, but I expect us to be a factor. That’s what we’re playing for and I think if we can keep improving and coming together like we have been, we will be in the mix. But the whole thing is coming out (Thursday) and playing our best basketball of the year.”