Gordon Central wraps up spring workouts

Spring football has wrapped up for Gordon Central.
And what a spring it was, culminating Thursday night when the new-and-hopefully-improved Warriors hosted Utopian Academy, a 2A school in its first year in the GHSA, in the spring game at Ratner Stadium. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
The game was also a homecoming of sort with members of the Gordon Central 1995 team being recognized and that 1995 team, which featured current Calhoun offensive line coach and former NFL player Barry Hall, made it to the Class A quarterfinals before their season ended in what is still one of the deepest playoff runs in school history.
And it was an event overall with a lot of good food on hand to go with the large crowd as that is exactly what new head coach Lenny Gregory is attempting to do — turn every single Gordon Central football game into a big event.
That starts with putting a product the public can embrace on the field and the Warriors took big strides in doing just that with their recent spring workouts.
Gregory now has a podcast and the man who turned 7A Collins Hill into a state champion powerhouse says he was encouraged by what he saw from his players.
“Our kids are giving a tremendous effort,” he said. “And that’s what it’s going to take. We’ve just got to keep chopping wood. Keep believing and keep working hard.
“I think we’ve made tremendous strides in kind of a shortened off-season program because we didn’t start working with the kids until the first week of February. But I’ve seen their bodies change. I’ve seen their attitudes change. We’ve gotten bigger, stronger, faster, so I’m excited about playing Utopian and seeing our kids compete.”
The team will be built around a junior class that has a lot of experience with athlete Matthew Hammock, athlete Jayden Jones, lineman Jim Traylor, and lineman Isaac Henderson the leaders in that group and Hammock’s talents were fully on display with him being named the team’s MVP during the spring.
And Hammock is a difference-maker for the Warriors if he stays healthy. And fresh. This guy hasn’t come off the field in the two years he has been a varsity starter, except for last year when he was hurt for most of the season and just couldn’t go. And he’s played a little bit of everywhere — linebacker, tight end, running back — during that time and made plays no matter what position he been at, including last year when he ran for a 91-yard touchdown against Murray County in the last game of the year.
The team also has some newcomers that will definitely help as Gregory is on a never-ending quest to find players. One of those is 6-foot-4, 235-pound D.J. Fleetwood, who is playing football for the first time, but was a standout last year for the basketball team with his athleticism.
And with senior quarterback Peyton Wilson having departed, their will be a new face under center with senior Peyton Chastain, a big guy who has been playing tight end, defensive end, and H-back for two seasons, displaying a strong arm in the spring.
Receiver Braxton Carnes, another guy who has played multiple positions for the Warriors, is another senior that has a lot of experience, having even played quarterback for a few games last year when Wilson went down with an injury.
So there are some building blocks to start the foundation around and Gregory wants his players to know all they have to do to be one of the cornerstones that helps elevate the program is just step their games everyday.
Right now, he and his staff’s jobs are to win one game, because that’s one more than they’ve had in longer than anybody cares to think about. But it seems like these men came to Gordon Central with one thing to mind — and that’s to win a lot of games.
And the Gordon Central spring workouts had an interesting dynamic to them with the Ashworth Middle School team also working out with the older players as Gregory and his men get the players that are the future for the program involved right now.
So their spring is done and whether it counted or not, a win Thursday night over Utopian Academy would be a huge signal that all the blood, sweat and tears they’re putting in is paying off.
Gordon Central will begin the season Friday, August 18 when they host Armuchee at Ratner Stadium. Last year, they started the 2022 season with a 10-6 loss to the Indians.