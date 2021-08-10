The Gordon Central and Sonoraville football teams’ final scrimmage of the 2021 campaign is Friday night when they meet each other at 7:30 p.m. at Gordon Central’s Ratner Memorial Stadium.
Both held their first preseason workout last Friday and both squads did some good things that the coaches are looking to see them continue to improve upon as next week’s season opener for both schools inches even closer.
“This gives us another chance to look at our players going against somebody else and that’s what excites us about this scrimmage,” Gordon Central head coach T.J. Hamilton said. “I want our players to be excited about every chance we have to go out and compete and show what we can do and this week we have another opportunity to go out and compete.”
It would appear that both teams will be as young as any team around with both not having a lot of seniors on their rosters.
In fact, for Sonoraville, they have just 13 seniors listed among the 82 players on the roster that was sent to the Calhoun Times.
And Gordon Central doesn’t have many more than that on its 73-man roster, which is growing everyday as more and more players want to join the team.
“We’re definitely working to grow our numbers,” Hamilton said. “We want all the kids in our school who want to be part of the football team to join because the more kids we have, the more internal competition we can create among ourselves, and that will only make us better because this is all about competition.
“Every week you got to go out and compete and play as hard as you can and give a great effort and when teams have to do that because there are players pushing players that makes the team just that much stronger.”
The Warriors did have trouble moving the ball on the ground in their scrimmage against Coahulla Creek last week, but just missed on a couple of big pass plays.
Hamilton said its August and they’re still working out the kinks.
We just have to work on correcting our mistakes,” he said. “We’re still working on getting our timing down and still working on getting all the correct assignments down. And we’ll get there. We just have to keep working and keep believing and playing hard and playing with confidence and we’ll make those plays that are there for us to make.”
Hamilton said he believes he and his staff will see a much calmer team this week because now many of his players know what the Friday Night Lights experience is all about.
“We did have a lot of new guys out there last week and there may have been some nerves and some jitters,” Hamilton said. “I do think we calmed down as the scrimmage went along but I know we had lot of new players out there on a varsity football field for the first time.
“We had a lot of players out there that were new to their position. We had a lot of players out there that were just new to varsity football and the best thing for them is to continue to play hard and gain that experience that comes with playing every week,” Hamilton said. “That’s why we’re excited about scrimmaging Sonoraville this week.”
It would seem both players are going to be playing a lot of young players this year as Gordon Central had a number of freshmen and sophomores playing last Friday night and Sonoraville also had a large group of underclassmen on the field pretty much from start to finish against the Villa Rica.
For Sonoraville, besides the 13 seniors, they have 15 juniors on the roster, meaning that have over fifty 9th and 10th graders looking for playing time.
A lot of those young guys got there first real varsity experience last Friday night when the Big Red Machine put on a strong performance against Villa Rica.
The Phoenix were 5-5 last year and just missed making the playoffs and despite their young roster start this season, head coach Denver pate and his staff are looking to get their club into the postseason.