For the first time this year, the Gordon Central High School football team will play home games on consecutive weeks this Friday night when the Warriors meet Chattooga on Senior night at Ratner Stadium.
They began the season as road warriors with four trips to various places across North Georgia before they got to finally play in front of the home folks last Friday night.
For the blue-and-silver, they are still trying to find their way as the season sits at the halfway marker with five games played and five games to go.
They began their all-important AA Region 7 schedule last Friday night with a loss to defending league champion Fannin County in a game that saw the Warriors right there, until the final five minutes of the first half when the visitors scored three touchdowns to take command.
Going into the 2021 season, head coach TJ Hamilton said one of the Warriors problems last year was the final minutes of the first half as they would be in a game and then let it slip away when the other team hit on a couple of big plays.
For the first time this season, that unlucky scenario is exactly what happened last Friday night against the Rebels.
The Warriors had a couple of opportunities to tie the game at 7 through the first 18 minutes of the game before it got away from them when the Rebels broke it open just before half-time.
But the Warriors have a chance to put last week, and the entire first half of the season really, in their rear view mirror with a win over the Indians this Friday as teams head into the second week of league games.
Chattooga, along with Fannin County obviously, and Dade County are all currently tied for first place in the Region with 1-0 records after the first weekend of play, but Gordon Central can put themselves right in the middle of the playoff conversation with a home victory Friday.
Chattooga got on the positive side of the league ledger last Friday with a 49-21 win over Model. The win was their second consecutive after they started the season with two losses.
The Indians piled up the points and yards against Model as running back Lashawn Lester rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. The home team scored points in every quarter, notching 21 points in the first and 14 more in the second to lead 35-7 at halftime.
They would finish with 427 yards in total offense and 348 of that came on the ground.
After a slow start offensively with just three touchdowns in their first two games, the Indians seem to have put things together, tallying 89 points in their last two games.
But they may be vulnerable defensively as Model scored more points against them than they had in the first five weeks combined.
Going into the game, the Blue Devils had scored only 17 points and just two touchdowns all year, but they had nearly 200 yards rushing and three touchdowns, both single-game season highs, against Chattooga in their offensive display this year.
Dade County was third Regis School to win its League opener with a thrilling 21-20 victory over Pepperell. The Dragons missed an extra-point and in the end it cost them.
Besides Gordon Central and Chattooga, the other two AA Region 7 games this Friday have Pepperell at Fannin County and Model hosting Coosa, which is playing its first league contest.
The Eagles completed their non-district schedule last Friday with a 53-0 loss to Cherokee County out of Alabama. The Eagles start Region at 0-5 overall and have been outscored 209-30 over the first half of the season.
Kickoff this Friday is set for 7:30 p.m.