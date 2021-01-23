LINDALE — A fast start and a strong finish were the ingredients needed for Gordon Central on Friday as they were able to do both to earn a region road win at Pepperell.
The Lady Warriors jumped out to a 16-6 lead after one quarter and finished the game on a 7-0 run after Pepperell had rallied to within one in the fourth to secure a 54-47 victory in 7-AA play.
Gordon Central (4-8, 3-5 in 7-AA) played well in the first half, building on their first quarter lead with a strong second quarter to take a 28-7 advantage into halftime. They continued the momentum into the third quarter to get the lead up to as many as 13 at 34-21.
That’s when the Lady Dragons (6-9, 2-6 in 7-AA) started to show their grit, ripping off a 12-2 run to end the third to cut the deficit to 36-33 heading to the final period. They eventually tied the game early in the fourth at 38-38, and the game remained close from that point on before Gordon Central made some key defensive stops and free throws down the stretch to close out the win with the 7-0 run.
“The first time we played (Pepperell), we played really well and beat them pretty good,” said Gordon Central head coach Matt Swanson. “But I knew that probably wasn’t going to be the case tonight because they have gotten so much better over the last few weeks. When we were up 11 at the half I was a little surprised. I knew they were going to make a run and make it tough on us in the second half so when they did it was really gut-check time for us. Our girls answered the bell and made the plays we had to make to get the win.”
Tayla Gunn stepped up to lead the way for the Lady Warriors with 17 points in the contest. Emily Reece added 13, 11 of those coming in the first half as she was a big part of helping Gordon Central build their early lead. Brooke Wilson contributed nine points as well with four big free throws in the fourth quarter.
“Tayla made some big shots, but she was also so active defensively and rebounding to make things tough on Pepperell,” said Swanson. “Emily has really been our most consistent offensive threat this year, and Brooke has improved so much this season.”
Morgan Willingham was the top scorer in the game as she had 18 points for Pepperell, including 12 in the second half to lead her team’s rally. Aysia Day was also in double figures with 10 points, and Ellie Cox added nine.
In an up and down season so far, Swanson said he is hoping Friday’s game is a sign of things to come in the final few weeks of the season.
“It’s been such a crazy year, dealing with everything and dealing with Mercedes (Coleman) being out for us,” said Swanson. “I think they just miss her being out there on the court with them because they are such a close team. I think getting through the emotion of that has been one of the biggest hurdles for us. But we’re getting there. We’re getting better, and I’m blessed to coach this team.”
Coleman, who has been the Lady Warriors’ leading scorer the past three seasons, has missed the entire season to this point due to illness.
Gordon Central is back at home on Tuesday to host Fannin County for another big region matchup at 6 p.m.
BOX SCORE:
Gordon Central girls 54, Pepperell 47
GORDON CENTRAL (54)
Jaco 1, Passley 6, Wilson 9, Chastain 2, Gunn 17, Raley 6, Reece 13
PEPPERELL (47)
Barkley 3, Smith 3, Willingham 18, Cox 9, Day 10, Blanton 4
G.C. 16 12 8 18—54
Pepp. 6 11 16 14—47
3-pointers – Gordon Central 3 (Reece 2, Wilson 1); Pepperell 6 (Cox 3, Barkley 1, Smith 1, Willingham 1), Free Throws – Gordon Central 19-31; Pepperell 5-8, Records – Gordon Central 4-8, 3-5; Pepperell 6-8, 2-6.