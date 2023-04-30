The Gordon Central will have several athletes competing Saturday at the GHSA 2A track and field Sectionals at Rockmart High School after placing fourth at the recent 7-2A meet at Ratner Stadium.
The Warriors scored 50 points to finish in the middle of the seven-team Region that had a real fight to the finish before Rockmart, in its first year in the league, emerged as the winner with 215 points, just ahead of Model, which was second with 213.
Fannin County ended up third with 157 points.
The top four places in each event advance to the Sectionals meet and the Warriors will have several athletes vying for a berth at the upcoming state meet in Atlanta later this month.
The headliner for the Gordon Central track team, for the second consecutive year, was senior athlete Marquavious Yopp, who is looking to make it back to the state meet in the long jump.
He was second in the long jump and third in the 200-meter race at the 7-2A event and will now look to qualify for the state meet in both those events this weekend.
And he just missed claiming a couple of gold medals, finishing an inch behind the winning distance in the long jump and less than a quarter-of-a-second off the victorious time in the 200.
In the long jump, Yopp had a 21-7 distance for the silver medal with a length of 21 feet, 7.5 inches being the winning distance.
In the 200, Yopp ran a 22.78 for the bronze with the silver-winning time a 22.77 from a Rockmart sprinter. Rockmart senior Tyshawn Johnson was the 7-2A champ with a 22.57. The 22.78 that Yopp put up was the final time under 23 seconds in the race.
Besides that, the Warriors will have athletes in two other individual events and will run in two of the relay races at Sectionals.
Junior pole vaulter Ashton Henson was third for the bronze medal in his specialty with a height of 10 feet. Two Fannin County vaulters -- seniors Corbin Davenport and Tyler Stephenson -- fought each other for first place with Davenport going 13-6 and Stephenson second at 12-6.
Henson was the final vaulter to go 10 feet as two people tied for fourth at 9-06 and three tied for sixth place at 9 feet exactly.
Junior sprinter Camdon Miles was just a big toe away from reaching the medal stand, but still qualified for Sectionals in the 400-meters. He was third after his one lap around the track with a 52.50 and the third place time wound up a 52.49 from a Fannin County runner.
Miles was third in the prelims with a 52.87 and two Rockmart runners were the gold and silver medalists in the finals.
Gordon Central will also send three relay teams to the Sectionals after placing second in 4-x-400 and third in the 4-x-200 and 4-x-800. And they just missed making it in all four with a fifth place in the 4-x-100.
In the 4-x-400, Gordon Central was the runner-up with a 3:40.25, two seconds ahead of Model, which was third with a 3:42.77, and Fannin County, who was right on their heels with a 3:42.94. Rockmart won the relay with a 3:34.01.
The 4-x-200 team race was a tight one with just over three seconds between the final four teams and Gordon Central was right in the hunt to take third.
Rockmart won it with a 1:32.38 and Model was second with a 1:32.68. Gordon Central earned the bronze medal with a 1:35.08 and held off Fannin County, which was fourth at 1:35.42 and had the final time under a minute and 40 seconds.