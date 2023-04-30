The Gordon Central will have several athletes competing Saturday at the GHSA 2A track and field Sectionals at Rockmart High School after placing fourth at the recent 7-2A meet at Ratner Stadium.

The Warriors scored 50 points to finish in the middle of the seven-team Region that had a real fight to the finish before Rockmart, in its first year in the league, emerged as the winner with 215 points, just ahead of Model, which was second with 213.

