The Gordon Central Lady Warriors’ seniors made history three seasons ago when they helped the team clinch their first-ever State Tournament berth as freshmen. On Friday afternoon, they added to that legacy by clinching their fourth straight State Tournament berth.
The Lady Warriors got a hard-fought victory over Model 51-48 in the quarterfinals of the Region 7-AA Tournament on Friday at Chattooga High to clinch another trip to the postseason.
Gordon Central (9-10) built a nice lead early by outscoring Model 12-4 in the first quarter and then taking a 21-12 advantage to the break. The Lady Devils (10-12) fought back in the final two quarters, but Gordon Central made the plays necessary in the fourth period to hold on for the season-extending win.
Gordon Central head coach Matt Swanson said that his team has been truly determined as they have fought through adversity this season to once again achieve their goal of playing in the state tournament.
“I am so happy for our girls,” said Swanson. “They have overcome the loss of our leading scorer and playmaker (Mercedes Coleman). Thinking back to when these seniors were freshman no one had ever made the state playoffs as a Lady Warrior. Fast forward four years, and they have qualified for State all four years. I have the best coaching staff in the world. I missed the last three games due to illness, and all they have done was go 3-0 and qualify for State without me.”
Coleman, who is the program’s all-time leading scorer, has missed most of her senior season due to health issues, but others have stepped up to fill that void. Gordon Central assistant coach Maci Mills also has stepped up when called upon as she has filled in for Swanson who has missed the last three games with illness.
In Friday’s win, Gordon Central’s Kim Passley stepped up to have a big game with 18 points to lead all scorers. That total included five in the fourth quarter with three coming from the free throw line.
Brooke Wilson also made a sizeable impact in the win for the Lady Warriors with 16 points, and Tayla Gunn added eight.
Model was led by Montana Moats with 15 points, and Caitlin Twilley was also in double figures with 11, including three 3s.
The victory not only clinches a State berth for the Lady Warriors but also pushes them forward into the Region 7-AA Tournament semifinals where they will take on No. 1 seed Fannin County at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Chattooga High.
BOX SCORES:
Gordon Central Girls 51, Model 48
MODEL (48)
Burkhalter 4, Twilley 11, Colburn 4, Ragland 6, Mo. Moats 15, Ma. Moats 4, Henderson 4
GORDON CENTRAL (51)
Passley 18, Wilson 16, Chastain 2, Gunn 8, Raley 2, Reece 5
Mod. 4 8 16 20—48
G.C. 12 9 15 15—51
3-pointers – Model 4 (Twilley 3, Mo. Moats 1); Gordon Central 3 (Wilson 2, Reece 1), Free Throws – Model 8-9; Gordon Central 8-15, Record – Gordon Central 9-10.