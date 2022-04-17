The Gordon Central High School boys soccer team is the last Gordon County team still standing after the first-round of the GHSA state playoffs were held last week.
In all, five local teams began the postseason last week but the Calhoun girls, the Calhoun boys, the Sonoraville boys, and the Gordon Central girls all dropped their opening matches. That leaves the Warriors, who reached the 2A state semifinals last year, as the last County rep still playing.
GORDON CENTRAL
Prior to their 9-0 first-round win over Haralson County last Friday night in front of a large gathering at Ratner Stadium, Warrior head coach Matt Wiley talked, cautiously, about his team's potential second and third-round clashes.
While he knew that just showing up against the winless Rebels didn't guarantee victory and he wasn't taking a team that was 0-16-1 coming in lightly, he felt very confident they weren't going to have their state championship hopes ruined in the first round by a team that had scored only four goals all year.
And he was absolutely correct.
Playing their first game in over two weeks, the Warriors showed no signs of complacency or overconfidence in clobbering Haralson County, 9-0, to advance to the second round this week.
The lopsided win means they are back at Ratner Stadium 7 p.m. Thursday night to face Fitzgerald in the Sweet 16 after the Purple Hurricanes defeated Washington County, 3-1, at the same time Gordon Central was playing last Thursday night.
And Wiley said Fitzgerald is where things will start to get real challenging for his futbol club.
"Fitzgerald is a good team," he said. "They are like us in that they play in a real tough Region. They've beaten some very good teams. They're in the same region as Thomasville, who we played last year in the playoffs, so we expect a good game from them and we're going to need to play well to keep on playing after that."
Besides the fact the victory means they are just four wins away from a 2A state championship banner, the win over Haralson County was also noteworthy with senior forward Charley Garcia scoring his 100th career goal for the Warriors.
Garcia, who is the school's all-time leading scorer, had three goals in the victory as Wiley used everyone on the roster and went with mostly backups in the final 40 minutes of play when the Warriors were up big.
Fitzgerald stands 10-5 on the year and went 6-2 to place second in Region 1 behind conference champion Thomasville, which won it with an 8-0 mark and is 16-1-1 overall. The 'Canes have outscored their opponents, 54-31, this year and they topped the teams they played in Region by a 42-24 score.
But in their two losses to Thomasville, Fitzgerald was outscored 15-1, losing one game 7-nil and the other 8-1. Take those two matches away and the Hurricanes topped their Region foes, 41-9.
Gordon Central was one of two Region 7-2A teams that won their first-round matches last week after all four playoff teams from the league were victorious last year.
Along with the Warriors, second-seeded Coosa also advanced while Model, the third seed, and then Pepperell were knocked out.
Coosa defeated Temple out of Region 5 by a 10-0 count while Model lost to Callaway, 2-1, and Pepperell lost to Bremen, 7-0.
The winner of the Gordon Central-Fitgerald match will face the winner of the Pace Academy-Vidalia match next week in the Elite Eight for the right to advance to the Final Four early next month in Macon.
Calhoun
The Yellow Jackets had their season come an end last Wednesday night with a 2-1 loss to Northview High School in John's Creek.
All the scoring in the game came in the first half as the Jacket were unable to put in that second goal that would have kept the game and possibly their season going.
The loss ended a rough lasts month for the Yellow Jackets in which they played a murderer's row type of schedule, facing some of the best teams in the state at all levels.
Region 7-5A went 2-2 in the first round last week with one seed Blessed Trinity and two seed Cartersville both winning and Calhoun and Cass being eliminated.
Blessed Trinity will host Ware County this week in the second round after beating Decatur, 4-1, last week while Cartersville faces Veterans after the Purple Hurricanes beat Region 5 two-seed Cross Keys, 3-2, last Wednesday night.
Cass was knocked out by Region 5 champ St. Pius X, 7-0, in the Colonels' playoff game.
The Yellow Jackets finish the year at 4-11-2 but were 3-2 and the third-place team in Region 7-5A.
Sonoraville
The Phoenix had their season come to an end last Wednesday night with a 3-0 loss to East Jackson on the winners' turf in Commerce.
The Phoenix were in the game all the way against the Eagles, the third-seeded out of Region 8, but were unable to finish a couple of scoring opportunities that would have made things uncomfortable for the hosts.
East Jackson scored a goal late in the first 40 minutes to lead 1-0 at the half and then two more in the second half to put the Phoenix away.
Still, it was a successful season for Sonoraville, which won just one game in 2021 and that was in Region play.
East Jackson now moves on to play Pike County, the Region 2-3A champ this week in the second round after Pike whipped Hephizbah, 10-0 to start out.
Region 6-3A went 2-2 in their playoff games last week with league champ North Murray edging out Hart County, 2-1, and two seed Coahulla Creek doubling up Monroe Area 4-2. After Sonoraville, Murray County was also ousted, falling 6-0 to Region winner Oconee County.
The Phoenix close out the year with an 8-8-1 record.