The Lenny Gregory era has begun for the Gordon Central High School football team.
Sure, Gregory took over reins in February when the former Collins Hill head coach became the new man in charge and since then he has been hunting for players, hiring coaches, and upgrading facilities.
And since he took the job, the mandate for him seems pretty clear cut to start -- just win a football game. One game, please.
After all, the Warriors haven't done that since 2020.
But what has happened to the team or hasn't happened for the team wasn't on display Wednesday afternoon on the hill beside Ratner Stadium -- when the team and new coaches had their first day of spring workouts.
And let's face it, getting everyone on the field in uniform and the team building underway for the 2023 season is truly the day everyone was waiting for.
And that day was Wednesday.
And it was all business with the coaches on top of everything.
They were inspiring their receivers to trust the hands when passes come their way.
The line coaches were imploring their players to be quicker and trust their eyes with teaching and then more teaching the theme from start to finish.
They wanted tempo and players to be crisp in their movement, clear in their decision-making. And
The talk is they want to play fast, as Gregory told the Calhoun Rotary Club when he spoke to them at a luncheon about a month ago, but the urgency Wednesday on Day One seem to be making sure players understood what they were doing and how they were doing it.
And why would everyone be in a rush right now? It's the first week of May.
But everyday right now is most important for everyone on the roster. After all, there is a reason why coaches say because great players are made in the spring and great teams are made in the fall.
And that's what they want to be -- a great team. A great program. A team that the opponents looks at on the schedule and just shakes their heads because they know even victory means coming away battered and bruise.
One thing is for sure, the Warriors do have a lot more experience right now than they did this time last year when a slew of Ashworth Middle School eighth grade first-teamers were on the verge of becoming freshmen starters.
Let's face it, with freshmen sprinkled throughout the starting