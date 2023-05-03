The Lenny Gregory era has begun for the Gordon Central High School football team.

Sure, Gregory took over reins in February when the former Collins Hill head coach became the new man in charge and since then he has been hunting for players, hiring coaches, and upgrading facilities.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In