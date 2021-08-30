The Gordon Central High School football team wraps up its non-region schedule Friday night with a trip to Southeast Whitfield County to face the Raiders.
For the Warriors, who are looking for their first win, all the incentives to have a great week of work and preparation are there with Southeast Whitfield a team that will enter the game having lost nine of their last 10 dating back to last year and also searching for its first victory.
The Raiders are 0-2 start to this season after they lost 38-7 to Coahulla Creek last week. The Creek, which Gordon Central played real tough in their recent scrimmage, is now 2-0 for the first time in their 10-year school history.
The Warriors are coming off a 44-7 loss to Northwest Whitfield, the other directional school in the county, last Friday night and are again hoping this is the week everything starts to come together.
They trailed just 13-7 early in the second quarter against the Bruins and were moving the football before they were forced to turn the ball over on downs just shy of midfield.
The home team would then add on two more first-half touchdowns to hold a 28-7 advantage at the break and get into the win column.
Southeast Whitfield had the same situation going on against Coahulla Creek as the Raiders could not slow the Colts down and found themselves down big at halftime.
CC scored two touchdowns in the first quarter to go up 14-0 and added another touchdown and a field goal in the second to take a 24-0 margin at the break.
For the Warriors, they've simply got to keep plugging away as this is definitely an opportunity to get their first win.
And they and head coach TJ Hamilton have to know that Southwest Whitfield is looking at it the same way because they're walking onto their home turf Friday night believing this is definitely a chance for them to get their first win.
Offensively, the Raiders are led by quarterback Brayden Miles and running backs Julian Trevino and Brady Ensley. Trevino rushed for 60 yards and their only touchdown on 14 carries to pace the offense against Coahulla Creek.
Southeast Whitfield also seems to be a team that wants to establish the running game. In their first game of the year two weeks ago against North Murray, the Raiders lost, 35-34, but Trevino and Ensley each had big nights with over 100 yards rushing apiece and a touchdown each.
In their first two games, the Tribe has made some big plays here and there, it just seems the consistency in making those plays is still eluding them. And that is the part that Hamilton and his staff are still working to make happen.
One example is the opening second-half drive in last Friday night's game against Northwest Whitfield.
The Bruins moved the ball all the way to the GC 1-yard line and looked ready to pretty much put the nail in the coffin. But the Warrior defense forced a fumble and came away with the recovery, backing them up but keeping the home team from adding to its lead.
However, instead of taking advantage of the stop, the Warriors gave up a safety when they were tackled in the end zone and then gave up another touchdown following the free kick to put things out of reach.
Gordon Central is off next week before starting 2-A Region 7 play Friday, September 17, at Gordon Lee.