PREP WRESTLING|Gordon Central, Ashworth Gordon Central, Ashworth wrestlers busy Gordon Central wrestling Dec 5, 2022 The GC Wrestling Warriors competed at the Lafayette Rambler Scrambler on Saturday and did quite well.Omar Lara placed 2nd. Jose Lara placed 3rd. Carter Jones, Chapel Parr, Chance Massingill, Andon Bailey, and Isaac Henderson all placed 4th.In JV action, Vance Siburkis and Riley Thomas went 2-0. Matthew Burnett, Landon Timms, Charlie Baldwin, and Johnathan Gonzalez all had JV match wins.The team is back in action Thursday at North Murray High School with wrestling starting at 5:30pm.Last Thursday the AMS Wrestling Warriors competed in a quad match at Armuchee High School.The Warriors defeated Armuchee 64-21.They also won 7 out of the 10 matches they wrestled against Cartersville and 11 out of the 21 matches they wrestled against Rockmart.On Thursday the GC Wrestling Warriors competed at Armuchee High School. The Warriors defeated Cartersville 54-30.They lost a close match against Armuchee 45-36 while wrestling four JV kids in the varsity line-up.Last Tuesday, the Ashworth Middle School defeated Cedartown 60-30 and narrowly lost to Pepperell 45-36. The Warriors were giving up five forfeits all night. Landin Siburkis, Colton Banks, Matthew Lara, Ethan Newberry, Adan Lara and Imanol Palma all went 2-0. Edgar Valencia, Alex Hernandez-Diaz, Kendry Garcia, Liland Rivera and Nolan Bennett all had varsity wins. The JV warriors also wrestled well throughout the night.