The GC Wrestling Warriors competed at the Lafayette Rambler Scrambler on Saturday and did quite well.

Omar Lara placed 2nd. Jose Lara placed 3rd. Carter Jones, Chapel Parr, Chance Massingill, Andon Bailey, and Isaac Henderson all placed 4th.

