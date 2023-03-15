The high school soccer season is in its final couple of weeks of play.
And both Gordon Central and Sonoraville are hoping for a strong finish.
A year ago this time, Gordon Central was chasing another Region 7-2A championship and a top seed going into this GHSA 2A playoffs. But this year, while they are still in the 7-2A, they have a few new playmates and find themselves in a real battle to reach the postseason.
For Sonoraville, the Phoenix are now in what may be the strongest 4A Region in the land with the two teams -- Southwest Whitfield County and Northwest Whitfield County -- that played in last year's GHSA state championship game in their league and they have had some some growing pains.
For Gordon Central, the group and the head coach that took them to the heights they reached the past couple of seasons are no longer around, but the hope the team can continue to be one of the top programs in the state is something they're working hard at.
After not losing a Region game the past two seasons, the team began this winter with three consecutive losses, but since then, they seem to have found their mojo and have won three consecutive games.
And that includes a sweep of Fannin County last week after their game against the Rebels back on Feb. 16 was not play as originally scheduled.
Going into this week, North Murray is the 7-2A undefeated leader and no one had scored a point against them in those seven games. In the meantime, they have scored 34 points, meaning the Mountaineers have been winning by an average of 5-0 every time they play a league match.