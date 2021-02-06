Legendary players often have their number retired by their program. Not too many have it retired while they are still a part of the program.
That’s what happened on Friday night at Gordon Central High as Lady Warriors’ senior Mercedes Coleman had her No. 23 retired during a ceremony following Senior Night festivities.
Coleman is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,982 points. She scored 1,976 of those points during her first three high school seasons as she has only been able to play limited minutes this year due to health issues.
Gordon Central head coach Matt Swanson said that Coleman is more than deserving of the honor due to her contributions on the court as well as how great a person, teammate and student she is off the court.
"(Mercedes is) the best player I have ever been around,” said Swanson. “She made her teammates better. She made me better. She made anyone she ever met better, which us evident by the standing ovations she receives from other teams and their fans. What a legacy she has left for this school and community, and by retiring her jersey tonight, everyone that enters our gym will get to share this with her."
Coleman was joined by members of her family and Gordon Central assistant coach Maci Mills during Friday’s jersey retirement ceremony that followed Senior Night festivities where she was honored along with three other Lady Warriors’ seniors between the girls and boys games vs. Model.