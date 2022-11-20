The Gordon Central High School wrestling team competed Saturday in the Northwest Bruin Duals Tournament.
The team was missing five wrestlers due to sickness, but the team still fought hard and competed well.
The team lost a close and highly emotional dual against Murray County 38-33 and lost a hard fought dual with Ridgeland 43-42 based off the 7th tie breaker criteria.
Records for the day: Wesley Garcia 4-0, Yair Martinez 3-0, Carter Jones 2-2, Jayden Jones 2-2, Vance Siburkis 1-0, Jesus Rodriguez 1-0, and Isaac Henderson 3-2 during varsity matches.
Claudio Roblero, Chance Massingill, Johnathan Gonzalez, and Cooper Pass all had varsity wins. Kaleb Stephens, Andon Bailey, and Vance Siburkis had JV wins.
The Ashworth Warrior wrestlers hosted a quad match on Friday night.
The Warriors defeated Armuchee 63-27 and North Whitfield 42-37 but lost the final dual of the night to Cass 57-28.Landin Siburkis, Colton Banks, and Landon Padgett all went 3-0 during the night. Toby Taylor, Joel Menchaca, Alex Hernandex-Diaz, Nick Hernandez, and Nolan Bennett went 2-1.
Caydon Demeester, Brayden Perez, Laylon Caldwell, Adan Lara and Liland Rivera all had varsity wins during the event.
The JV warriors also won 19 of the 28 matches they wrestled.
The team is back in action on Tuesday 11/29 at Pepperell High School with wrestling starting at 4:30pm.