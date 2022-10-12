First-place Phoenix enjoy an open date

On some level, it’s too bad the Sonoraville High School football team isn’t playing this Friday night.
That’s because at this point, after collecting one of the biggest wins in school last Friday with a 35-34 Region 7-4A barnburner over Central in Carrollton, the last thing the Phoenix want is anything that will slow down their recently-accrued momentum.
And sometimes off-weeks can do just that.
These days the Phoenix are flying high and deservedly so. Two weeks of 7-4A games are in the history books and right now, Sonoraville and Cedartown, the number-one team in Georgia in 4A, are both off to 2-0 starts, tied for first place, and the last two unbeaten teams in the league.
And they are scheduled to play each other next Friday night, Oct. 21, when the Phoenix resume their 7-4A schedule with the winner of that game not only being the last undefeated team in the league but pretty much locking up a playoff spot regardless of what happens in the final two weeks of the regular season.
For the Phoenix, the win over Central wasn’t pretty, but then again this is football, a sport that rarely is pretty.
The main thing was the red-and-black just kept fighting and scratching and clawing and even overcoming a couple of early self-inflicted wounds that might have wilted a group of players with less resolve.
They moved inside the Central 10-yard-line on their first offensive drive of the game, but fumbled and the Lions recovered at their own 7-yard-line. On their next drive, they scored a touchdown, but it was called back by a holding penalty. And eventually, they lost the ball on that possession as well, leaving them down 7-0 and 0-for-2 on great scoring chances.
And from there, the odds of them winning seemed to decrease even more as they fell behind by two touchdowns 21-7 at halftime and were down or tied throughout the 48 minutes of regulation and first overtime. But because they refused to go quietly into the cool night, they took their first lead of the entire game in the second overtime and then made it stand up when senior speedster Brant Bryant blocked a game-tying PAT, to end the game and set off a huge celebration on the Fightin’ Phoenix’s side of the field.
Through the first fortnight of Region 7-4A play, the standings do not look like those who follow these things might have anticipated with Sonoraville, the new kid on the block, and Cedartown tied for first place and Central sitting in last place at 0-2 And the Lions are not alone in the cellar with Southeast Whitfield also 0-2.
In between those four schools, Northwest Whitfield and Heritage are 1-1 and tied for third place with all six 7-4A teams off this week before they start the final three weeks of play next Friday evening.
Besides the Phoenix’s wild-ride win over Central, the other Region games last Friday evening had Cedartown clubbing Heritage, 42-0, in a battle of unbeatens and Northwest Whitfield whipping archrival Southeast Whitfield, 49-0.
In their two Region victories, the Phoenix offense has been as good as advertised with 77 points total in wins over Northwest Whitfield and Cedartown. That’s just under 40 points a game and if they can keep that going over the next couple of weeks against defenses like they’ll see from Cedartown and then Heritage, they’ll be just fine.
Senior running back Zach Lyles scored three touchdowns last week and is one of the Region’s top threats, which is why he is such a big part of what they are trying to do offensively. And Bryant, tight end Ridge Redd, and wide receiver Keegan Thompson have also been vital cogs in their offensive engine as well.
Lyles, along with quarterback Jaxon Pate, has also joined Bryant, senior Donovan McDaniel and junior Chase Bonds in the secondary as the Phoenix are wanting to be the best they can be defensively at all times against the high-powered offenses they are currently taking on.
The two-game win streak also has them sporting a healthy 5-2 record after seven games.
But most importantly that two-game win streak seems to have put them in the driver’s seat for a playoff berth next month in the 4A classification. If the Phoenix can win one of their last three (and we know they’re actually looking to win all three), but if they can get just one more win in the Region, it would seem they are in for sure.
So it’s a good time to be a Sonoraville High School football fan. When Phoenix nation talks about the team right now, they can describe them as the first-place Phoenix.
The first-place Phoenix.
We think all Sonoraville fans would agree — it has a nice ring to it.