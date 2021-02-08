The titles just keep on coming for the Sonoraville Firebirds.
Sonoraville racked up eight individual area champs and had 12 total wrestlers punch their ticket to State on Saturday en route to winning their fourth straight Area Traditionals crown, this time the Area 6-AAA championship on their home mats at The Furnace.
Sonoraville dominated the team standings to earn the area title, finishing with 196 total points ahead of Coahulla Creek (134), LaFayette (125), Ringgold (102) and LFO (32).
Leading the Firebirds with undefeated runs to individual area titles were Logan Moore at 126 pounds, Eli Knight (132), Davin O’Neal (145), Colt Weaver (160), Gavin Harper (182), Jebb Knight (195), Draven Peppers (220) and Jaxx Knight (285).
Also having impressive area tournaments to earn runner-up honors in their respective weight classes were Cole Godfrey (138) and Zac McAfee (170). Finishing in third place to earn a Class AAA State berth as well were Wade Parker (113) and Trent Bohannon (152).
Also contributing to the team point total was Thomas Young with a fourth-place finish at 106 pounds.
At the 7-AAAAA Area Traditionals at Cass High, the Calhoun Yellow Jackets also had a solid weekend, qualifying five wrestlers for the Class AAAAA State Traditionals led by one individual area champion. Isaac Green had the top finish for the Jackets, taking first-place in the 145-pound class.
Calhoun had two wrestlers earn runner-up finishes in their weight classes, including Armando Monroy (113) and Jason Vicente (195). Rounding out the State qualifiers for the Jackets were Hayden Dickenson (106) and Haydin Harris (182).
Contributing to the team point total of 99 that put the Jackets fourth at the end of the day was Brody Parker (4th, 120), Dillon Harris (4th, 132), Chandler Serritt (4th, 160), Kendrick Kirby (4th, 285) and Chris Ellis who earned two points at 220 pounds.
Gordon Central also placed fourth in the team standings with 83 points at the Area 7-AA Traditionals at Chattooga High. The Warriors were led by individual area champ Shane Davis at 126 pounds.
Dakota Jones earned a runner-up finish at 285 pounds, and Patrick Solorio also clinched a Class AA State berth by placing third at 220. Contributing to the team point total were Derek Garnham (4th, 106), Dylan Garnham (4th, 113), Aiddyn Bennett (4th, 145), Deondre McIntosh (4th, 152), Jose Cardoza (4th, 170) and Isaac Campuzano (4th, 182).
Next up for the wrestlers that qualified will be the GHSA State Traditionals Tournament at the Macon Centreplex this week. The Class AA State Traditionals get underway on Tuesday for Gordon Central, and the Class AAA State Traditionals open on Wednesday for Sonoraville. Calhoun wrestlers will compete in the Class AAAAA State Traditionals starting on Friday. Finals for Class AA will be Wednesday, while Class AAA on Thursday and Class AAAAA on Saturday.