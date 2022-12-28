The Calhoun High School boys basketball team got back to even on the season Wednesday afternoon with an easy 89-64 victory over Long County to open play at the Tiger Christmas Tournament in Adairsville.
The game was different because there was a 35-second shot clock involved, but both teams played pretty fast all day long and the shot clock, which isn’t normally part of a high school game, wasn’t really any type of factor.
The Blue Tide started the game with no one taller than 6-feet tall in the lineup and that meant, despite their winning record, they had no answer, no ideas and no chance to stop or even slow down 6-foot-9 Calhoun senior Dylan Faulkner, who finished with 38 points and simply took over the game at times.
The win also meant head coach Vince Layson’s team advanced to the second round of the tournament Thursday afternoon against South Paulding, which opened tournament play Wednesday morning with a victory.
Should the Yellow Jackets win over a team that beat them 59-46 nearly a month ago at The Hive, that would have put them in the championship game Friday evening while a loss would put them in the third place game. (Details of Thursday and Friday’s games were not available at press time).
Despite the obvious height difference, the team from Region 3-3A got off to a fast start, using a trio of three-point shots to race out to an 11-2 lead four minutes in.
The Blue Tide hit a three-pointer to start the game before Calhoun sophomore Makaden Griffin put back a miss to get the Yellow Jackets on the board two minutes in. Over the next two minutes, the Tide went on an 8-0 run to take their biggest lead of the game.
From that point on, though it was all Calhoun as the Yellow Jackets would outscore the Blue Tide, 87-53, the rest of the way.
Down by nine, the Jackets would make the next eight points with a free throw by junior guard Daniel Streete, two from Faulkner and two more from Griffin before a Landon Chattam lay-up off a long feed from Faulkner and another Streete foul shot closed them within a point at 11-10.
The Tide hit the game’s next two shots to go in front 15-10 before Calhoun came back to take the lead for good, closing the quarter with a 10-4 run.
Streete and Faulkner each made two free throws to make it 15-14 and a Streete three-pointer put them up for the first time at 17-15 with 90 seconds left in the quarter.
The Tide tied it at 17 at the one-minute mark, but Faulkner was fouled on a putback and made the foul shot for a 20-17 Calhoun lead with 40.9 remaining.
A Long County layup just before the first quarter horn left Calhoun up 20-19 after one period of play.
The Jackets would take the game over in the second period with Faulkner scoring 16 points in a 27-point frame that gave them a 15-point lead at halftime.
Faulkner scored the first five points of the second period for a 25-19 lead before a Long County layup cut it to 25-21.The lead was still four at 27-23 before Calhoun went on a 6-0 run for its first double-figure lead of the game.
Faulkner scored on an offensive rebound and Chattam made two free throws and a breakaway layup, giving the Jackets a 33-23 lead with five minutes to go until halftime.
The teams traded baskets over the next four minutes and Calhoun was still ahead by 10 at 42-32 before Faulkner scored the last five points of the half on a layup and then a 3-pointer from the top of the key with two seconds left to give the winners their biggest lead of the game at 47-32.
An Andrew Purdy shot from long distance 90 seconds into the third period would bolster their advantage to 19 at 52-33 before the Blue Tide’s frustration of being dominated inside began to show as they were hit with two technical fouls after a spinning shot by Faulkner near the rim left a couple of Blue Tide bodies on the floor. When the foul call went against them, they didn’t hide their disgust with first their head coach and then a player getting T’d up.
Calhoun would take its first 20-point lead of the day at 64-44 on a Chattam putback with just under three minutes showing in the third.
A layup by senior guard Caden Schild put them up by 24 points at 70-46 with under a minute left. The Tide would narrow the gap to 20 at 70-50 by scoring the final four points of the quarter.
Faulkner, who didn’t play in the fourth quarter, finished the game with 38 points and unofficially 15 rebounds. After him, Chattam and Purdy had eight points apiece for the Yellow Jackets.
The Yellow Jackets ended the game at 5-5 on the year.