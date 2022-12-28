123122_TCT_CHSboys1.jpg

Calhoun senior postman Brooks Crawford and the Yellow Jackets have wrapped up play in the Tiger Christmas Tournament in Adairsville. The Yellow Jackets will be home Tuesday, Jan.3 for the first time in over three weeks when they take on Darlington at The Hive.

 Tim Godbee

The Calhoun High School boys basketball team got back to even on the season Wednesday afternoon with an easy 89-64 victory over Long County to open play at the Tiger Christmas Tournament in Adairsville.

The game was different because there was a 35-second shot clock involved, but both teams played pretty fast all day long and the shot clock, which isn’t normally part of a high school game, wasn’t really any type of factor.

