One of the main signs of a great basketball team is its ability to put together long scoring runs that put their opponent in a deep hole that is almost impossible to dig out of. The Sonoraville Phoenix have been doing just that all season, and in their win over Murray County on Thursday, it was no different.
The Lady Phoenix had separate scoring runs of 21-1 and 11-0 in the first half to build an insurmountable lead en route to a 70-51 home victory over the Lady Indians in region play.
Sonoraville (15-4, 11-1 in 6-AAA) trailed 8-2 early in the first quarter, but that’s when they flipped a switch and reeled off the 21-1 run that gave them a 23-9 lead at the end of the opening period. Midway through the second quarter, the Lady Phoenix went to the well once again, breaking off the 11-0 run to go up 36-15 before eventually taking a 42-19 lead into the locker room at the half.
“We didn’t get off to the start we do sometimes at home, but we quickly got things going and put together several baskets,” said Sonoraville head coach Stephanie Caudell. “When we move the basketball and share it, it’s tough for opponents to find everybody, especially when we have four girls out there that can shoot it from outside.”
The Lady Phoenix continued their strong play in the third quarter to build as much as a 30-point lead at 51-21 before coasting down the stretch to a comfortable victory.
Abby Chambers and Alexa Geary led the scoring for Sonoraville with 16 points apiece, including a trio of 3s from Chambers. Lindsay Bowman added 12 points, and Matti Parker contributed nine. Caudell said she knows she can count on that quartet of experienced seniors to bring their best game each and every time out.
“They have been playing at a consistent level for the last few weeks and really all year,” said Caudell. “When they share the ball and work together to find the best shot, it really makes it hard to guard. Really all five of our starters were solid tonight. Kinsley (Long) stepped up too.”
Long, who was recently inserted into the starting lineup at forward following an injury to previous starter Brooke Jones, added eight points. Caudell said it has been a big positive being able to turn to a senior to step up into this situation with Jones out.
“It’s nice to have a senior with experience to plug in there” said Caudell. “She was ready, and I think that is going to be big for us the next few games. We’ve gotten some good contributions from the bench too from some girls trying to get into the rotation.”
Ella Dotson and Mattie Nuckolls were the leading scorers for Murray County (6-6, 4-6 in 6-AAA) with 14 points apiece. Kerra Lowe added 12, and Alyssa Usrey scored 10.
The Lady Phoenix were back at home on Friday against North Murray before opening up a two-game road stretch this coming week where they will travel to Murray County on Tuesday at 6 p.m. and then end the week at Ringgold on Friday at 6 p.m.
“We’ve got to try to always hold serve at home,” said Caudell. “We shoot it well here, and we continued that tonight. Going on the road is tough. We’ve just got to keep rolling and playing each game with the same intensity.”
BOX SCORE:
Sonoraville Girls 70, Murray County 51
MURRAY COUNTY (51)
Swanson 1, Nuckolls 14, Usrey 10, Lowe 12, Dotson 14
SONORAVILLE (70)
Parker 9, Pasley 2, Steely 2, Bowman 12, Chambers 16, Geary 16, Long 8, Smith 4, Steele 1
M.C. 9 10 13 19—51
Son. 23 19 13 15—70
3-pointers – Murray County 3 (Usrey 2, Lowe 1); Sonoraville 6 (Chambers 3, Bowman 2, Parker 1), Free Throws – Murray County 10-17, Sonoraville 8-12, Records – Murray County 6-6, 4-6; Sonoraville 15-4, 11-1.