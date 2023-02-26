The Calhoun High School girls basketball team are in the Elite 8.
With senior guard Britiya Curtis on fire from the outset, the Lady Jackets rallied from a 16-point third quarter Friday night to eliminated Cambridge, 68-63, in a GHSA 4A state playoff second-round game and now head to the quarterfinals this week needing three wins to claim the big prize -- a state championship.
(Quote from Echols).
The win put them in the third round against Arabia Mountain Tuesday night at The Hive with the winner headed to the 4A Final Four this weekend at West Georgia University in Carollton and a berth in the state semifinals.
(Quote from Echols).
Arabia Mountain brought a 26-2 record into Tuesday evening's quarterfinal with Calhoun and the Lady Rams are just 10 points away from being undefeated, losing to Walnut Grove by six points, 64-58, back in November just before Thanksgiving. They then ran off 21 consecutive victories before losing by four points, 62-58, to Decatur in the Region 4-4A tournament finals to drop to the second seed heading into the playoffs.
The Lady Rams have opened the playoffs with victories over McIntosh in the first round and Jones County last Friday night. They beat McIntosh 65-39 and then eliminated Jones County by a 52-36 count in their Sweet 16 outing.
(Quote from Echols).
After putting Conyers Heritage away last Tuesday night with a big second quarter, it looked like Cambridge might do the same to Calhoun last Friday.
The Lady Bears were down 17-12 at the first quarter closed, but topped Calhoun 25-12 in the second to take a 37-29 lead at halftime.
(Quote from Echols).
When the Bears scored the first eight points of the third period to bolster that lead to 16 at 45-29, it appeared they win going away. However, it turned out, the Lady Jackets had them right where they wanted them.
They were still down 47-32 midway through the period when the comeback began with Calhoun outscoring Cambridge, 13-2 to close the quarter down just 49-45 to begin the fourth.