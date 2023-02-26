The Calhoun High School girls basketball team are in the Elite 8.

With senior guard Britiya Curtis on fire from the outset, the Lady Jackets rallied from a 16-point third quarter Friday night to eliminated Cambridge, 68-63, in a GHSA 4A state playoff second-round game and now head to the quarterfinals this week needing three wins to claim the big prize -- a state championship.

