Registration is currently underway for the upcoming summer camps for young students in the Gordon County Schools.
The camps, hosted by both Gordon Central and Sonoraville High Schools, will run virtually throughout the summer.
In all, 10 different camps will be held with five of those coming the first week after school officially closes for the summer.
The Warrior basketball, Camp Supertwirl, Lady Phoenix softball, S.T.E.A.M. and Gordon Central High School Performing Arts learning sessions will all begin on Tuesday, May 30, the day after Memorial Day.
And all will run until Friday, June 1 to end the week except for the Performing Arts Center, which completes its camp on Saturday, June 2.
The Warrior basketball camp will be held at Gordon Central High School and is for boys and girls ages 5-14. It begins each morning at 9 a.m. and lasts until 12 p.m. noon.
Camp Supertwirl takes place at Sonoraville High School and is for all local girls ages four-and-up. It runs for four days and starts at 9 a.m. each day and lasts until 12 p.m.
The Lady Phoenix softball team also runs those same four days and is for girls in the county ages five to 14. The camp at GCHS begins at 8:30 a.m.
The S.T.E.A.M. camp also goes from May 30 through June 1 and the abbreviation stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math and they will head indoors at Sonoraville High.
It is for students in the county ages 11-14 and lasts four hours each day, running from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Gordon Central will host the Performing Arts camp that week as well. It will be for boys and girls between five and 14 and goes from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
After those camps are complete, there are three more in June with each going one at a time and lasting three days.
The first one is the Phoenix wrestling camp in Sonoraville. It runs from June 13-15 and is for interested youth between the ages of five and 18. Sonoraville head coach Randy Steward brings in guest speakers and instructors to talk to the perspective wrestlers and it runs each of its three days from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
The next week, from June 19 through the 21st, Gordon Central will hold its wrestling camp for interested grapplers between the ages of 11 and 18 and goes each day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The campers will receive instruction throughout the morning, break for lunch, and then get on the mat in the afternoons for more sessions.