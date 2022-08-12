For all the high school football teams in Gordon County, the countdown is truly on.
Don’t believe us?
Then go to the Calhoun Touchdown Club website and you will see exactly how many days, hours, minutes and seconds remain between right now and 7:30 p.m. Friday night when the Yellow Jackets play Blessed Trinity in both teams’ season opener at The Reeve next to the high school.
But when you look at that continuing-to-kickoff-countdown-clock, the time remaining also applies to Sonoraville and Gordon Central because that is when those teams are slated to begin their 10-game (and hopefully more) journeys as well.
It’s a great time to be a high school football player and coach. Everybody’s undefeated. Everyone’s healthy (we hope). And everyone is ready to play.
Calhoun will be home to play against old nemesis Blessed Trinity while Sonoraville will play the first of its three straight home games to start the season against Pickens County. And Gordon Central, like they usually do, will open on the road when the Warriors go to Armuchee.
“It’s always a great time when you get the season going,” Calhoun High School Clay Stephenson said. “I think the kids and coaches are all super-excited that the first game is not that far away. And we feel like we’re playing a real good football right off the bat, so that just adds to the excitement.”
Indeed, maybe for the first time in school history, the Yellow Jackets are playing the same team in two straight home games. Now, the games may be months apart with the first one against BT last November and the second one this Friday, but we really doubt that the Yellow Jackets have ever played the same team on consecutive home dates.
And the last time they met, the stakes were high with the winner going to the 5A state championship. This time while they aren’t playing to keep their season alive, we know both teams would love to be 1-0 when next Saturday rolls around.
The Yellow Jackets defeated Northwest Whitfield, 21-14, last Friday in their only scrimmage and spent this past week prepping for a Blessed Trinity team that they are familiar with because both have been members of Region 7-5A the past two years.
But perhaps that should be amended to “might be fairly familiar” with because the things have changed for the Titans since the last time they met.
First, the program has moved up to the 6A classification last year and is now members of Region 7-6A along with Sprayberry, Roswell, Pope, St. John’s, Alpharetta, and Lassiter High Schools.
Also, the Titans might be not nearly as run-oriented as they have been the past couple of years with senior running back Justin Haynes having decided to play his last year of high school football at Buford instead of BT.
Haynes, who has rushed for over 5,800 yards and 70 touchdowns as a high school player, was a workhorse in a run-heavy offense the last three years and he had over 400 yards on 60 carries in two games against the Yellow Jackets last year. But Calhoun won both of those games and we know that they would to make it three in a row this Friday.
For Sonoraville, they are now members of Region 7-4A having become the 4A classification’s smallest school with a move up from 3A. And the Phoenix start off against Pickens County, which is one of the teams they are replacing in their new region with PC dropping to the 3A division.
The Phoenix looked ready-to-rock on both sides of the ball in their scrimmage against Model last Friday, scoring three touchdowns on three drives while pitching a shutout on defense before a weather delay turned out to be the end of things.
The Phoenix have an offense that looks like it is going to score some points this year because they did last year and just about everybody is back. Quarterback Jaxon Pate makes opposing defenses pay with his arm and legs, but while they want to get him off-kilter, they still have to also find a way to slow down the likes of tight end Ridge Redd, running backs Zach Lyles and Wyatt Springfield, receiver Brant Bryant, and a few other playmakers.
Defensively, they also have quite a few guys back like cornerback Donovan McDaniel, linebacker Tristan Mullins, and Zach McAfee and those guys kept the Blue Devils out of the end zone last week before play was halted.
Pickens County and Ridgeland are the two teams that were members of the 7-4A last year that are now 3A schools as Sonoraville is the new school in what is currently a six-team league.
The Phoenix will have four of their five non-Region games in the friendly confines of The Furnace as the game against Pickens County will start a stretch of playing five consecutive weeks before they have their first open date of the fall.
For Gordon Central, the Tribe is facing an Armuchee team that had its best season in years in 2021, but is facing a rebuild this year because the seniors responsible for that 5-4 record have moved on.
The Warriors do not have many seniors and will be relying heavily on freshmen and sophomores to stat turning the program’s fortunes around. But apparently Armuchee will also be a new and young team with just four seniors currently listed on the roster.
“I feel like they’re in the same boat we are as far as they’ll be playing a lot of young guys,” Gordon Central High School head coach T.J. Hamilton. “But I feel like it’s going to be a very big game. You’re going to have a lot of new players on both teams really getting that taste of their first varsity action and you just never know how those guys are going to react. But I know one thing, I’m looking forward to seeing our young guys compete and having fun out there.”
Oh yeah, the countdown is truly on.