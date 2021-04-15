CMS baseball completes undefeated season with BGMSAA title

The Calhoun Middle Baseball Team left no doubt during their recently completed season, dominating opponents en route to a region crown.
The Yellow Jackets defeated their opponents by a combined score of 165-13 to finish 12-0 on the year and claim the Bartow Gordon Middle School Athletic Association Region Championship. They completed the unbeaten run with a 12-0 win in the championship game in only four innings.
In total, the Jackets batted .428 as a team for the year and used an aggressive approach on the basepaths to the tune of 93 stolen bases. They racked up 165 runs in just 12 games despite playing only four innings in several games due to the mercy rule.
The explosive offense was backed up by an impressive effort from the pitching staff and defense as the Jackets’ pitchers tossed 54 total innings with an ERA of 0.67, 122 strikeouts and only allowed 20 hits.
Calhoun is led by head coach Joey Shiflett and assistant coach Justin Bishop.