FullSizeR (2).jpg

Calhoun High School cross country swarmed on Saturday at the 31st Ridge Ferry Invitational along the banks of the Oostanaula River in Rome, Georgia.

The boys finished 9th, while the girls placed 17th against competition from Northwest Georgia and Metro Atlanta .

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In