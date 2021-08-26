Recent COVID-19 concerns will affect Calhoun's football schedule, as the cancellation of a non-region matchup was announced Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets will no longer be facing the Cedartown Bulldogs on Friday, Sept. 3, after the school decided to cancel its next two football games, including a rivalry game with cross-county foe Rockmart.
The decision came Wednesday afternoon following an increase in COVID-19 cases among the Cedartown High School football team in recent days.
Polk School District Superintendent Katie Thomas said the choice was not an easy one, but was one made with the students, staff and community in mind.
“We monitor our data very closely, not only for each school, but also any time several cases are reported at a single school,” Thomas said. “When that happens, we look into if we have cases that are related, such as by grade, or classes, or programs. In this instance we saw a pattern related to the Cedartown football program and had to make a decision that was in the best interest for the students who participate in the program and the fans who would be possibly at the game.”
The school district reported a current COVID positivity rate of 8.64% among the team on Wednesday. As such, the football program will suspend all practices and games for a 10-day period, which began Wednesday afternoon.
There is no word yet on whether Calhoun will try and replace Cedartown on the schedule.