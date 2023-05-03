As you read this, the Calhoun High School football team has finished spring football.
The annual gold-and-white game has been played.
And even though it's still a few months away, it's full-steam ahead towards getting ready for the opener against former Region 7-5A nemesis Blessed Trinity on Friday, August 18 in Roswell.
And it seems that with all of the spring workouts behind them, they look good. Very good.
And they look the part.
Last year at this time, they had one returning starter on defense and two on offense along with a whole bunch of juniors and sophomores that were looking to make their own mark on the program.
This year, those payers now represent a large number of returning starters and back-ups on both sides of the football with all those then-newbies now a group of veterans with 13 varsity football games, including three playoff games, under their belts.
And those guys are bigger, faster, and stronger.
Getting back to the GHSA 5A state championship game that they played in is what they're working for and it definitely seems attainable as they have playmakers at every position and are two and three-deep at spots.
Last year, one of the mottos was "no starters, no backups." But it appears right now, the coaches have a line on who their starters are and who their backups will be.
They return starting quarterback Trey Townsend, who threw for over 2,000 yards last year.
Running back Caden Williams, who was just shy of 1,000 yards and has verbally committed to play at Liberty University, will lead a running game that has a few other solid players behind him.
Junior tight end Emaree Winston is back and the man who recently received an offer from Coach Prime, also known as Deion Sanders in, and the University of Colorado, is wanted by every major college program in the country.
