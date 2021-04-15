The Calhoun boys soccer team defeated Heritage 5-2 Tuesday, then wrapped up the season with a 7-0 win over Armuchee Wednesday.
Scoring for the Jackets against Heritage was Mikey Lopez (2), Edward Soto, and Cristian Delgado. Providing assists was Soto, Marvin Mendez, and Julian Santiago. Carlos Orozco had eight saves in goal. Calhoun will host Armuchee today in the season finale.
Leading the way for the Jackets with four goals and an assist was in the finale against Armuchee was Edward Soto.
Mikey Lopez added 2 goals and Julian Santiago added one more. Carlos Orozco and Josue Deleon combined for the shutout in goal.
The Jackets finished the season 9-6-3 and 2-3 in region play.