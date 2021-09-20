Calhoun wins Rally at the Ridge tournament

Calhoun, GA (30701)

Today

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

A steady light rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.