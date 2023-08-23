Saturday morning, 10 local high school volleyball teams will begin playing a championship later that day at the Calhoun Volleyball tournament at the high school.

Beside the host school, the other teams in the event will be Sonoraville, Gilmer, North Paulding, Northwest Whitfield, Westminster, Trion, Ringgold, West Forsyth, and Northgate.

The teams will be divided into three pools with three in both Pool A and Pool B and four schools in Pool C. The six teams will Brackets A and B will have a game overlap to ensure that everyone gets in three first-round matches to determine the seeding for the championship brackets.

Calhoun, North Paulding, and Gilmer are in Pool A and will face off on Court One in the main gym while Northwest Whitfield, Westminster, and Trio are in Pool B and will be on Court Two in the main gym.

Sonoraville, Ringgold, West Forsyth, and Northgate are in Pool C and they will meet in the Calhoun Auxiliary gym.

Pool play games begin at 8 a.m. and run until early afternoon, when at 1 p.m. the two championship rounds will begin with the main events for the Gold Division or overall championship match and the Silver Division or the consolation title set to begin at 4 p.m.

The top five teams out of Pool games advance to Gold Division with those elimination games to begin at 1 p.m. The top team will automatically go on to the semifinals at 3 p.m. while the other four teams square off with the fifth seed team playing four before the two seed faces three at 2 p.m.

The other five teams from pool play go to the Silver bracket and will follow the same format as the Gold with the top seed automatically qualifying for the semifinals, which are to start at 3 p.m.

Calhoun got off to a 6-2 start this season before the Yellow Jackets have their first home game of 2023 Thursday night with matches against Unity Christian and Gordon Lee at The Hive.

Listed below are Saturday morning's Pool Games for the Calhoun volleyball tournament:

Pool A-B, Main Gym Court 1

Calhoun vs. Gilmer, 8 a.m.

Gilmer vs. North Paulding 9 a.m.

Calhoun vs. North Paulding, 10 a.m.

Calhoun vs. Northwest Whitfield, 11 a.m.

Westminster vs. North Paulding 12 p.m.

Pool A-B, Main Gym Court 2

Northwest Whitfield vs. Trion, 8 a.m.

Trion vs. Westminster, 9 a.m.

Westminster vs. Northwest Whitfield, 10 a.m.

Trion vs. Gilmer, 11 a.m.

Sonoraville vs. West Forsyth, 12 p.m.

Pool B, Auxiliary Gym

Northgate vs. Sonoraville, 8 a.m.

West Forsyth vs. Ringgold, 9 a.m.

Sonoraville vs. Ringgold, 10 a.m.

Northgate vs. West Forsyth, 11 a.m.

Ringgold vs. Northgate, 12 p.m.

GOLD BRACKET (Top 5 teams) Main Court 1

Four seed vs. Five, 1 p.m.

Two seed vs. Three, 2 p.m.

One seed vs. 4/5 winner, 3 p.m.

2/3 winner vs. 1/4/5 winner, 4 p.m.

SILVER BRACKET (Bottom five teams) Main Court 2

Four seed vs. Five, 1 p.m.

Two seed vs. Three, 2 p.m.

One seed vs. 4/5 winner, 3 p.m.

2/3 winner vs. 1/4/5 winner, 4 p.m.