Calhoun to host New Year's Duals Friday

You can call it quality over quantity.
In the past, the annual Calhoun New Year's Duals tournament has consisted of 10 teams, but like a lot of things in America, this year they're downsizing. Which means this year's version will have just six teams instead of 10 but Calhoun head coach Luke Green says bigger isn't always better.
"We don't have the 10 teams we've had in past years, but the teams that are coming are very good and will definitely make it a competitive match," Green said.
Besides Calhoun, both the Sonoraville varsity and junior varsity teams will be there, although some of the Phoenix wrestlers will be competing in the South Paulding Invitational at the same time as well.
Archer, Carrollton, and Riverwood will be the other three squads, putting a half-dozen teams in the field.
Green said all six teams will be ready to get after it with the Region meets right around the corner for everybody.
"I think those six teams are all good and getting better," he said. "I know Sonoraville will be a real test. We've gone against them this year and they're very good from top to bottom and they have a great tradition, so I think both of the teams that they are bringing will be very good.
"Carrollton is a really strong team. They just have a lot of strong athletes, so they will be a real challenge for everybody they go against. Archer is a very strong opponent. We've gone against a lot of these teams already and we went to Archer's meet and we went to the Carrollton Invitational. We saw Sonoraville at the Gordon County Duals. So we've seen just about all of these teams before and knowing what they have, we know we're going to have a very good day of wrestling competition."
He said he can't pick a favorite.
"Honestly, I don't know who the best team is or who the favorite might be," Green said. "I do know whoever does win it, will have to wrestle very well because everyone is solid I feel like. But as far as who might be the favorite, I think that is going to come down to who wrestles the best (on Friday)."
Sonoraville, which is looking to reach the 4A state meet this winter after qualifying for the 3A state meet the past six years, comes into Friday's action in Calhoun on somewhat of a role after the Phoenix were the big winners at the recent three-team Gordon County Duals, defeating both Calhoun and Gordon Central.
The Phoenix beat Calhoun, 46-30, and then took out a young Gordon Central team, 55-12 to come in first in the team standings.
Junior Dirk Junkins, in two different weight divisions; sophomore Logan Moore at 132; freshman Noah Walker at 120; junior Thomas Young at 113; sophomore Hunter Young at 138; sophomore Noah Chastain at 106; and senior Tristan Mullins at 215 were the Sonoraville grapplers that beat both their Calhoun and Gordon Central opponents to win their weight class.
Junkins beat his Calhoun opponent by a decision competing at the 190 weight and then won in the 175 category with a pin against Gordon Central.
Mullins, Chastain, and Moore both won their matches against Calhoun and Gordon Central wrestlers with pins. Thomas Young won his match against Calhoun via a forfeit and defeated his GC opponent by a major decision and Walker got his two wins with a forfeit against Calhoun and a decision over his Gordon Central opponent.
Hunter Young ruled the 138 division with a major decision victory over his Calhoun rival and then took his Gordon Central opponent with a pin.
In beating Calhoun, Sonoraville won nine individual matches with two coming by forfeit. Besides the five young men that won twice, sophomore Hunter Young won the 138 category with a major decision.
Senior Blake Dendy was the 150-pound winner over Calhoun with a victory by decision.
Sophomore Robert Mitchell won the 165-pound with the Yellow Jackets by a pin.
Against Gordon Central, besides the seven matmen that won twice, sophomore Braxton Mealer was a 144-pound winner with a pin.
Junior Landon Silvers was head coach Randy Steward's representative in the 285-pound-and-up class and he won with a pin.
Sophomore Bobby Tomlin won the 126-pound match against Gordon Central, but lost to Calhoun by a pin.
Coach Green said there's no magic formula to winning the Calhoun New Year's Duals because whoever wins it will have to earn it.
"I think to win it, will take a full team. I think it will come down to who has the fewest forfeits. And I think it will come down to whoever goes out and just wrestles the best," he said. "But I think every team in it will be strong, so someone's going to have to wrestle very well and very consistent to win it."
He said this is just one more step for the Yellow Jackets towards getting ready for next week when individuals take their first step towards trying to get to state.
"It is part of the process," Green said. "It is part of helping us get ready for the Regionals and then it is part of helping us get ready for Sectionals after that and then State after that. So I feel like we have been improving and this is another match where we want to keep improving and getting ready for the (postseason)."
The first match of the day is set for 9 a.m. Friday morning at Calhoun High School.