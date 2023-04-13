Calhoun slips to third in the Region

The Calhoun High School baseball team can still clinch a spot in the upcoming GHSA 5A state playoffs.
Shoot, the Yellow Jackets could still finish second in Region 7-5A.
But they needed to turn things around immediately. And they need some help.
The Yellow Jackets hopes of first clinching a playoff spot and also hosting a 5A first-round playoff series in a couple of weeks took a big hit Tuesday night, when in a battle of teams tied for second place in Region 7-5A, they were swept by Woodland 8-7 and 11-0 in a doubleheader on the visitors' field.
In the first game, the Jackets had a 7-2 lead after the third inning, but couldn't hold it. And in the second game, the Wildcats busted out back-to-back five-run innings to end the game after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
The two wins in five hours by Woodland means the Wildcats improved to 8-3 in the Region and clinched a playoff berth because no matter how they did Thursday night against Calhoun and then next week in their closing series against Cass, they will finish in the top four in the Region.
It also meant they were alone in second place in the league and owned a two-game lead over the Jackets when the teams meet for the third and final scheduled time this year on Thursday night back at Chip Henderson Field. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
And it meant entering the end of this week's action, the Jackets were still needing a couple of victories to solidify their trip to the playoffs because the setbacks to Woodland dropped them to 6-5 and in third place, just a game ahead of fourth-place Cass.
Dalton, with a doubleheader sweep of Hiram Tuesday by first a 14-4 count and than a 7-4 tally, kept its faint playoff hopes alive by staying within range of Calhoun and Cass, despite being 3-8 in the league. If the Catamounts won Thursday night against Hiram (details of that game were not available at press time), that would put them at 4-8 in the Region and give them a chance because they play Calhoun this coming week in a three-game series.
So for the Yellow Jackets, as the season comes upon the final week of scheduled play, they needed to beat Woodland Thursday night on their home field and they still need to win the series against Dalton next week to make sure they are in the postseason once again.
In the losses Tuesday night, the Jackets got off to a good start in Game One and it looked like they would at least win that first matchup and be set up to break out the brooms. But a late Woodland rally by a fired-up home team kept that from happening.
The Yellow Jackets vaulted to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning with a pair of runs, but the home team took the lead back at 3-2 with three of their own in the bottom half.
The visitors then had a four-run third inning to grab a 6-3 margin and scored another one in the fourth to hold a 7-3 advantage.
But the Wildcats would score the rest of the runs to get the come-from-behind win.
They answered the Jackets' run in the top of the fourth with one of their own in the bottom to close the Calhoun lead to 7-4.
They would score twice in the fifth to pull within 7-6 after five innings before getting the tying and game-winning runs in the bottom of the sixth with two more that put them up 8-7.
Calhoun finished the game with eight hits and were helped out by five Woodland errors, but the Wildcats were flawless defensively in the final three frames.
In the second game, Woodland swung the bats like they did late in the first game and got a shutout effort from their pitcher to stay ahead of Calhoun in the standings.
The Wildcats seized control right away with a run in their first at-bat and then broke it open with a five-run third before putting the game away with a five-run fourth.
Calhoun had two hits in the game.
Cartersville was 11-0 in the Region and could clinch the 7-5A championship with a win over Cass Thursday night in the third game of their three-game series. (Details of that game were not available at press time).
It appears the Purple Hurricanes, which are 23-2 on the year after two victories over Cass Tuesday night in a doubleheader, have a great chance to run the table in the Region because they close the season next week with three games against Hiram, which was 0-11 after losing twice to Dalton Tuesday night.
Woodland ends the regular season next week with three games against Cass and with wins in at least two of them, they will clinch second place in the 7-5A and get to host a first-round playoff series.
Calhoun fell to 9-15 overall on the season.