Calhoun’s winningest coach secures 800 wins

Calhoun High School softball coach Diane Smith secured her 800th win Thursday evening by beating Hiram 16-2.

Congratulations to Calhoun High School softball coaching legend Diane Smith. Coach Smith achieved another miraculous milestone Thursday evening by capturing win number 800 in her career beating Hiram 16-2.

With 15 region titles and four State Championships to highlight, Coach Smith is the winningest coach in Calhoun City Schools’ history and the winningest softball coach in Georgia. This season marks her 37th year as head softball coach of the Lady Jackets, and an astonishing total of 51 years of coaching in some capacity in the Calhoun City Schools system. In 2015, Smith retired after 39 dedicated years of teaching physical education at Calhoun Middle School.

