Calhoun’s winningest coach secures 800 wins

Congratulations to Calhoun High School softball coaching legend Diane Smith. Coach Smith achieved another miraculous milestone Thursday evening by capturing win number 800 in her career beating Hiram 16-2.
With 15 region titles and four State Championships to highlight, Coach Smith is the winningest coach in Calhoun City Schools’ history and the winningest softball coach in Georgia. This season marks her 37th year as head softball coach of the Lady Jackets, and an astonishing total of 51 years of coaching in some capacity in the Calhoun City Schools system. In 2015, Smith retired after 39 dedicated years of teaching physical education at Calhoun Middle School.
Coach Smith is a 1971 Calhoun High School graduate and the first female athlete to receive an athletic scholarship, attending Berry College and playing collegiate volleyball and basketball. Smith played adult travel softball, winning the National Championship in 1987. As a player, Smith is a member of the Georgia ASA Softball Hall of Fame and the Georgia USSSA Softball Hall of Fame. As a coach, she is in the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame, and she was inducted into the first inaugural Calhoun-Gordon County Sports Hall of Fame as a player and coach.
Coach Smith gives credit to all the players she has coached over the years, her fantastic assistant coaches, and the parents who have supported Calhoun softball for many years. Calhoun City Schools applauds Coach Smith for her dedication and looks forward to many more milestones to come.