Calhoun’s Garland inks to play football at Bethel

Calhoun senior Brett Garland signed a football scholarship on Thursday with Bethel University (McKenzie, Tenn.).
Garland said of the signing: "I’ve really worked my whole life for it. It’s a dream come true really because I’ve been working toward this and wanting to play college football since I started rec ball. (At Bethel) I clicked with the coaches well. The school is more my speed there. It’s not too big, not too many students. I think I’ll do better there than other schools. Almost being done with high school, I love that and hate it at the same time. I definitely don’t want high school to end, but I’m ready to start college. I’m excited to see what I can do there. I wish I could play for Calhoun some more because it’s such a special place, but it’s time to move on to the next step."
Also attending the signing were Garland's Stepfather Chris Tarpley, mother Emily Tarpley, father Monty Garland, stepmother Celeste Garland, Calhoun High assistant football coach Tommie Hoblitzell, former Calhoun High head football coach Hal Lamb, Calhoun High head football coach Clay Stephenson, Calhoun High assistant football coach Terry Morrow and Calhoun High assistant football coach CJ Collins.