The Calhoun High School cross country team started their 2021 season this past Saturday at the Pickens Preview.
The humidity and excitement levels were both high before the start.
The race featured many of the top teams across North Georgia from AA-AAAAAAA.
The boys finished 19th and were led by Enders Cinto with a personal best time of 18:49.
Senior Julian Santiago finished right behind him in a time of 18:51.
Nicholas Repp ran strong and was the third scorer for the Jackets. Devon Dornan and Chris Fitz Lopez contributed to the Swarm's score as well.
Freshmen Anthony Valazquez and James Allen ran well in their high school debut.
The Lady Swarm finished 18th against the stellar competition.
Senior Anna Gibson led the charge with a time of 22:32 and 38th place finish.
Freshman Carolynn Dooley finished in the top 50 (45th) in her varsity debut with a time of 22:55.
Senior Melany Sanchez looked strong and finished as the third scorer. Lisbeth Guiterrez and Katrina Dong contributed to the team's score with great runs.
Ally Tallent and Katrina Dong also excelled.
The Swarm will focus on training this week and will race again at Georgia Highlands on August 31st.