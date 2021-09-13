The Calhoun High School cross country team traveled to Carrollton on Saturday to compete in the Carrollton Orthopaedic Invitational on the state championship course.
The Swarm competed in the championship race for the first time in school history, which featured top talent and over 30 teams from A-AAAAAAA.
The Lady Jackets ran with grit and determination, with freshman Carolynn Dooley (23:29) and senior Anna Gibson (23:58) leading the charge for the team.
Linda Perez, Melany Sanchez, and Katrina Dong all scored for the Lady Jackets on the challenging course.
The boys ran strong on the hilly course and were led by Julian Santiago (19:12) and Enders Cinto (19:36).
Nicholas Repp, Devon Dornan, and Chris Fitz Lopez all scored for the Jackets. Alberto De Leon and Tyler Blevins also performed well.
The Jackets are off this week and will look to swarm on September 21st at the North Georgia XC Championships in Elijay.