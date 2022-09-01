A young and excited Calhoun High School cross country team kicked off the 2022 season on Saturday against stellar competition from across the state at the Ridge Ferry Invitational in Rome, GA.
The boys placed 10th overall and were led by freshman Xavier Hinojosa in 40th place with a time of 18:35 in his first-ever 5k. Enders Cinto finished soon after in a time of 18:42.
Freshmen Leyver Mendez (19:31) and Kevin Jacoba (20:14) also scored and shined in their first high school race.
Devon Dornan (20:34) finished strong as the final scorer for the Jackets. Dillon Harris and Israel Lopez also contributed to the team's finish in their debut races.
The varsity girls placed 14th and were led by sophomore leader Carolynn Dooley, who placed 11th overall in a fast time of 21:42. The next two finishers and scorers were sophomores Beyonce Brito and Guilianna Lopez.
Freshmen Isabella Rivera and Kaylie Holmes also scored in their debut race. Maritza Pena and Meleana Adcock also contributed to the team's finish.
The JV boys ran hard with Anthony Valazquez and Dylan Dornan leading the way. Riley Sutton, Walker Hurd, and Aryan Patel also scored for the Jackets. Freshmen Noah Schutz and Michael Engel contributed to the team's top ten finish.
The JV girls were led by freshman Caylon Trundle. Sofia Carreto, Kiara Fernandez, Briley May, and Jaly Ramirez all scored for the Jackets. Yadhira Valdivia and Allie Mason also contributed to the team's 8th-place finish.
The Jackets will look to improve next weekend when they race again at Woodland High School in the Run at the Rock.