A young and excited Calhoun High School cross country team kicked off the 2022 season on Saturday against stellar competition from across the state at the Ridge Ferry Invitational in Rome, GA.

The boys placed 10th overall and were led by freshman Xavier Hinojosa in 40th place with a time of 18:35 in his first-ever 5k. Enders Cinto finished soon after in a time of 18:42.

