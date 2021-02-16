CARTERSVILLE – The Calhoun Yellow Jackets accomplished a team goal on Monday night, and they truly did it as a “Team.”
The Jackets got contributions from players up and down the lineup as everyone got valuable playing time and 13 of 14 players on the roster scored in a dominant 68-35 win over Woodland in the opening round of the Region 7-AAAAA Tournament at Cartersville High to clinch a state tournament berth and advance to the region semifinals.
Calhoun head coach Vince Layson said he was pleased with the efforts of every single one of his players that got on the court on Monday and those efforts show what kind of team he has to offer.
“Starting the region tournament and hoping to play several games in a few days, it’s definitely one of those times where you want to get your main guys in the game, get a big lead and get them out so you don’t get anyone hurt and get them some rest,” said Layson. “We were able to go through our whole lineup tonight and had 13 different people score. Everyone got good minutes and took advantage of them. It was really a well-balanced game from our guys. It shows the kind of depth we have on this team.”
Calhoun (13-10) quickly established control of the game by putting together an 11-0 run in the first quarter to build a double-digit lead and never let it get back into single digits again for the duration of the contest. They led 20-9 after one quarter and continued to build the lead bigger in the second quarter to take a 43-19 advantage into the half.
The offense continued to click in the third quarter as reserves started to see the floor more with the big lead, and the Jackets eventually took a 62-27 lead into the fourth, which was reduced to six minutes due to the mercy rule.
“We had good intensity early in the game, we got in our transition game and got stops,” said Layson. “Our guys did what we wanted them to do to get out ahead early on, and overall, it was a well-executed game on our part.”
Dylan Faulkner was the game’s top scorer as the Calhoun sophomore had 18 points, including a pair of emphatic dunks. Blaze Hammett was also in double figures with 11 points, and Peyton Law added nine.
With the victory, Calhoun extends its State Tournament streak to 10 straight years in the postseason. Layson said it’s always great to achieve that goal, but he wants his team to not be satisfied with that and keep pushing for even more.
“That was the question a lot of people had with us going from Class AAA to AAAAA was if we could continue to get to the state tournament, and we’re excited to get that shot,” said Layson. “We’ve checked that box off so now we want to aim even higher and compete for the region title this week. We’ve got a tough matchup ahead, but we’re going to show up and play and see what happens.”
KJ Rogers was the lone player to reach double figures in scoring for Woodland (3-22) with 10 points. Roman Niemzewski added nine.
The Jackets now advance to Wednesday’s 7-AAAAA semifinals to take on Hiram at 5:30 p.m., a team that defeated them twice during the regular season. The winner advances to the region championship game on Friday and secures a home playoff game in the first round of the Class AAAAA State Tournament.
“I feel like we’ve been playing well during this last stretch and have some momentum going into the next round,” said Layson. “We hope to keep it rolling. Hiram is a really good team, but we can compete with them if we play like I know we’re capable of playing.”
BOX SCORE:
Calhoun boys 68, Woodland 35
WOODLAND (35)
Rogers 10, Thurman 4, Williams 2, Barker 2, Mays 4, Hicks 4, Niemzewski 9
CALHOUN (68)
Griffin 3, Streete 5, Hayes 1, Law 9, McKenzie 4, Christopher Lewis 3, Prather 2, Christian Lewis 2, Gray 4, Hammett 11, Faulkner 18, Harris 4, Schild 2
Wood. 9 10 8 8—35
Cal. 20 23 19 6—68
3-pointers – Woodland 1 (Niemzewski 1); Calhoun 4 (Griffin 1, Streete 1, Law 1, Christopher Lewis 1), Free Throws – Woodland 2-4; Calhoun 7-12, Records – Calhoun 13-10.