Calhoun plays Woodland in big 7-5A series

It's the middle of April and the Calhoun High School baseball team is right where they want to be.
Maybe this talented young team, with just two seniors on the roster, didn't take the route they were expecting too to be in contention for one of the top two playoff seeds out of Region 7-5A at this late point in the season, but the bottom line is they ARE still fighting one of the top spots.
And they are still in total control of their destiny and a possible home playoff series at Chip Henderson Field to start the postseason because heading into this week, they had six Region 7-5A games remaining and the blueprint was pretty simple -- win them all and they can finish no less than in second place or just where they were to start this week.
If they just win four or five of them, that would also keep them right where they are as well and with a three-game series win even sweep against Woodland, Calhoun will remain in second place and hold the tiebreaker against the Wildcats should those schools happen to end the regular season in a tie.
The teams were scheduled to play a doubleheader against Woodland Tuesday night on the Warriors' diamond (details of those games were not available at press time) before they wrap up the series with Game Three 5:55 p.m. Thursday afternoon at Chip Henderson Field.
Calhoun then gets to showcase all its young talent on a Major League field Friday afternoon at 4 p.m. when they take on 7A Buford for the second time this year. The Wolves, who are members of Region 8-7A, began this week at .500 with a 12-12 record and they were 7-4 in their league and in second place in their area, just like Calhoun.
In their first meeting back in February, the Yellow Jackets had a late rally come up just short as the game ended with the tying runs on base.
The Jackets, led by head coach Matt Montgomery, scored in the top of the first but would watch Buford score the next six straight runs with one in the second inning, two in the third, and three more in the fifth for a 6-1 lead before the team from Gordon County began its rally.
Calhoun got back in the game with three runs in the top of the sixth and then got one more run in the seventh to close the gap to one, but an out ended the game and the comeback.
While it would be lit to say for the rest of their lives that they played and won on the same field the Atlanta Braves play on, the most important games this week for Calhoun are the 7-5A heads-to-head. If it doesn't go well against Woodland, while beating Buford will be nice, it won't help their playoff seeding or status. Only wins against the Wildcats will do that.
Woodland went into the Calhoun series Tuesday night at 12-12 overall themselves and they spent their spring break last week at the Battle of Bartow Tournament at Lakepoint Complex, where the Wildcats lost two out of three games.
They began play Thursday with two games and in the first one, they collected a 10-3 win over Sonoraville, scoring three runs in the first inning and then adding on as the game went along.
But in the second game of the day, they fell to Heritage out of Ringgold, 14-4 and in their only game on Friday they lost 8-5 to 6A Alexander. The Wildcats took a 5-4 lead into the top of the seventh inning in that game, but the Cougars rallied with four runs in their last at-bat for the win that dropped Woodland to .500 on the year.
In Region play this year, Woodland has defeated Dalton and Hiram three times each with sweeps in their three-game series while they lost three times to first-place Cartersville, which started this week as the top-ranked 5A team in GHSA and had an amazing 21-2 record.
On top of that, the Purple Hurricanes have yet to lose to a team in Georgia with one of their losses coming to a team from Mississippi and the other coming to a team from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In fact, it appears the only team that has really pushed the Hurricanes is Calhoun, which lost two one-run games (including one in 12 innings) and a two-run game to the team from Bartow County.
The Yellow Jackets were hoping to come into this week's big series with Woodland a .500 team themselves, but they jad their season-best six-game winning streak snapped just before the weekend hit with a pair of losses in South Georgia.
Calhoun was 9-11 to start the two-day trip that saw them dodging serious raindrops to get their games in and by winning them both, they could have gotten to 11-11 as the season winds down.
But instead they gave up 18 runs in two games, losing 9-4 to Colquitt County on Thursday and then falling 9-1 to Thomas County Central in their only action over the week-long holiday from classes.
Now they are back to the Region games, except for Friday, and it appears that is where they have played their best baseball this year because they won six of nine games and played very well in all three of their losses to Cartersville.
The Purple Hurricanes were 9-0 in the 7-5A to begin this week and they have archrival Cass on the schedule for three games this week and the first one was held Tuesday night. (Details of that game were not available at press time). If they sweep Cass this week, they will clinch the Region championship and the top seed out of the league heading into the final days of the regular season.
Cass was in fourth place in the 7-5A to start the week and if they can get the job done against the Hurricanes with a win or two this week, they could make the race for the four available playoff spots very interesting.
Calhoun ends the regular season next week against Dalton and the Catamounts play Hiram this week with the team that wins that series probably avoiding finishing in the cellar. The Cats were 1-8 to start Region games this week and Hiram was 0-9.
Calhoun entered Tuesday's Game One against Woodland with a 9-13 overall record.