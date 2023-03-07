Calhoun opens track season with a win

The Calhoun High School boys track and field team won their opening meet of the season last week at the high school.

 Tim Godbee

The Calhoun boys track and field squad began its 2023 campaign last Tuesday with a win.

The Yellow Jackets won seven events, including a relay, and scored 123 points to beat four other teams on its own track.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In