Calhoun opens playoffs on the road Monday

The Calhoun High School baseball team will open the GHSA 5A state playoffs on the road Monday, April 24 when they play a best-of-three series at Winder-Barrow High School in Winder.

The teams will play two games on Monday, starting at 4 p.m. and the third game, if needed, is set for the Tuesday back in Winder.

