Calhoun opens playoffs on the road Monday

The Calhoun High School baseball team will open the GHSA 5A state playoffs on the road Monday, April 24 when they play a best-of-three series at Winder-Barrow High School in Winder.
The teams will play two games on Monday, starting at 4 p.m. and the third game, if needed, is set for the Tuesday back in Winder.
For the Yellow Jackets, they are hoping the playoffs will be the beginning of a serious turnaround as they ended the regular season by losing eight of their last nine games, including two of three in the season-ending Region 7-5A series to Dalton Monday and Dalton.
They went into the set with Dalton needing to win just one of the three games to capture a coveted playoff berth and got that win in the first contest of a three-game series that lasted about 28 hours with two games and a solo outing on Tuesday.
And the black-and-Vegas-gold got that one win right away, taking Game One on Monday by a 15-7 count to make them 7-6 in the league and snap a six-game losing skid — their longest of the season.
But most importantly, it put them three games ahead of Dalton and Cass in the standings with just two games left on the schedule, meaning another trip to the playoffs was in their possession.
The loss also snapped Dalton’s four-game win streak and put their already-faint playoff hopes on hold because the Catamounts still sat in fifth place behind Cass.
But the Catamounts came back to win Game Two of the twinbill 7-6 in a real back-and-forth to pull into a tie for that final playoff spot with Cass after the Colonels lost two mercy rule games to Woodland at the same time.
Then on Tuesday, Dalton got the bats going early and also used a couple of Calhoun miscues to get out to an early lead that turned into a 9-4 win and the one the Catamounts needed to get into the playoffs as the fourth seed in the league. The victory lifted them to 6-9 in the league while Cass dropped to 5-10 after getting swept on Tuesday with a loss in Game Three to Woodland.
Dalton will go into the playoffs on a bit of a roll, having won six of their final seven games to get to a doubleheader Monday at Loganville, which was the top seed out of Region 8-5A.
For Calhoun, the Yellow Jackets finished 7-8 in the Region for the second consecutive year.
If the Jackets are to turn things around in the postseason, it appears it has to start with the pitching and defense as the opposition has scored 76 runs against Calhoun in the team’s final nine games. And Dalton scored 22 runs in the three games against Calhoun to end the season.
Other than a 3-2 loss to Woodland in the last game of their Region series, nobody has scored less than seven runs against Calhoun in any of those games.
Winder-Barrow comes into the series with 19 wins and the Bulldogs were the second place team in Region 8-5A with a 9-3 mark, finishing behind league champion Loganville, which won the Region with a perfect 12-0 mark and stands 22-7.
Both Calhoun and Winder-Barrow played in the Perfect Game Showcase tournament in Birmingham, Alabama in early March and that is where they faced common opponents.
In that tournament, Calhoun won its first two games by defeating Mountain Brook out of Birmingham, 10-3 and then beating Trinity Christian Academy, 4-3.
Winder-Barrow played those same two teams in that Showcase but lost to both of them, falling to first Trinity Christian Academy, 12-1 in a mercy rule game and then the Bulldogs were shut out, 5-0, by Mountain Brook.
Senior Brooks House leads the Bulldogs’ offense with a .450 batting average and he is also a pitcher, who is 4-1 on the year with a 1.80 Earned Run Average. Junior Gabe Tatum leads the pitching staff in wins with a 5-2 record and he has a 1.40 ERA.
Number-one ranked Cartersville, which ran the table in the 7-5A with a perfect 15-0 mark, is the Region champ and the Purple Hurricanes will start the playoffs Monday with a doubleheader in their best-of-three series against Jefferson, the fourth-place team out of Region 8-5A.
The ‘Canes are 27-2 on the year and 26-0 against Georgia teams this year with their only two defeats coming to out-of-state schools.
Woodland, which finished second in the Region with a 12-3 record and all three losses coming to Cartersville, will host Flowery Branch in the Round of 32 with two games on Monday and the if-needed rubber match on Tuesday back at Woodland.
The winner of the Calhoun-Winder-Barrow series will face the winner of the Region 5 champion Villa Rica and the fourth seed out of Region 6-5 series, starting Monday, April 29 in the Sweet 16.
Calhoun begins the playoffs with a 10-19 record.