Calhoun looking to bounce back in tourney

For the Calhoun High School basketball team, the Region 7-5A tournament is here.
And that's where the Yellow Jackets are hoping the turnaround begins.
They went into the final game of the regular season Friday night against Dalton tied for second place with the Catamounts and Cass and looking to break a three-game after falling to Cartersville, 69-61 Tuesday and losing a triple-overtime thriller, 87-82 at Hiram.
The Hornets, who were 9-0 in the division heading into their last game in the year Friday night, will be the top seed and recieve a first-round bye heading into this week's Region playoffs at The Hive in Calhoun. But after that, the second-place bye was still up for grabs.
Calhoun, with a win over Dalton, (details of that game were not available at press time) and a Cass loss would be that second seed. And with a loss to Dalton, the Yellow Jackets will be playing Tuesday night in the first round of the boys' event as a three or even four seed.
Cartersville will be the Region's fifth seed and winless Woodland, which visited Cass Friday night, is the six seed and face the three-seed in the opening round while Cartersville takes on whoever emerges fourth.
For the Jackets, the basketball Gods have simply not been kind recently. But they are hoping all the recent bad luck will turn starting this week with the region tournament and then hopefully next week in the upcoming GHSA 5A playoffs.
While the Yellow Jackets are certainly hoping to find their stride in the upcoming postseason, Hiram definitely looks like they have a chance to continue for a 5A state championship with their 22-2 record and current unbeaten league run.
But last Friday night, they were in survival mode against Calhoun, getting the five-point win but needing three extra periods of play to do it.
The game was close all the way with no one owning more than a two-point lead at the end of any of the four quarters of regulation.
Calhoun got out to a 15-14 lead at the of end of the first quarter, but Hiram edged the visitors, 12-10, in the second to hold a 26-25 lead at halftime.
Both teams picked it up offensively the third quarter, with Hiram winning it, 21-20, to take a 47-45 lead into what would turn out to not be the final eight minutes of action.
That's because Calhoun outlasted the hosts, 18-16, in the fourth stanza to leave the game deadlocked at 63. Both teams had an opfor that go ahead basket in the final minute but neither could convert so they played on.
They each scored six points in the first overtime and the game remained knotted, this time at 69.
Again both squads had a chance to get the decisive points, but unable to hit one more big shot.
In the second overtime, Calhoun and Hiram each scored seven points, making it 76-76 at the end of 38 minutes of play.
The Hornets came alive offensively in the third OT, notching 11 points while giving up just six to get the important 7-5A win that kept them perfect in the league.
Senior forward Dylan Faulkner Kept his amazing season going with 31 points and he has now topped the 30 point barrier in half of the team's games.
Junior shooting guard Landon Chattam tallied 16 and junior backcourt mate Daniel Streete had 14. Sophomore forwards Andrew Purdy and Emaree Winston Just missed reaching double figures with Purdy scoring 9 points in the game and Winston ending night with eight.
Tuesday night at Cartersville, the Purple Hurricanes took control of the game in the middle two quarters and then held off one final charge by Calhoun for the win.
The visitors got off to a good start, scoring 16 points In the first quarter while giving up 10 for a six-point lead as the period elapsed.
But Cartersville would score 40 points in the next two quarters to take a lead they would never give back.
The 'Canes had 21 of those in the second while Calhoun countered with a dozen, giving them a 31-28 margin at the break.
In the third quarter, they outscored Calhoun 19-10 for a 50-38 lead to begin the fourth frame.
But yellow jackets have their best quarter of the night offensively in the final one, pouring in 23 points but carters will answered with a few big buckets of its own down the stretch and finish with 19.
Faulkner was again Calhoun's best scorer, closing the night with 23 points. And Purdy kept his recent strong offensive showings going with 11 as the only other Calhoun player in double figures. Streete had eight and Chattam had seven more.
Going into the season finale against Dalton, Calhoun owned a 12-11 record overall.