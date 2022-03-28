Calhoun has begun a preliminary search for a new head baseball coach.
Calhoun school officials are looking for their next head coach after it was announced on Monday that current baseball coach Beau Edwards, who is in his first year on the job in Gordon County, has been named the new Athletic Director at Ola High School, where he had been the head baseball coach for a decade prior to taking the Calhoun job last year.
Besides being the man in charge of the baseball program, Edwards is also a physical education teacher at Calhoun Middle School.
Calhoun City Schools confirmed on Monday that Edwards, along with his entire coaching staff, will remain on the job through the end of the current spring season before he returns to Ola.
And exactly when the season will end for the Yellow Jackets is anybody's guess as they are off to an outstanding start this year, having won 13 of their first 16 games with Edwards as their new skipper, and look, like the football and basketball teams before them, that they could be poised for a deep run in the playoffs in May.
And it seems like Edwards was building the program for the future with a lot of young players on the team. They have been winning handily with a pitching staff that consists of three freshman and a junior.
So it looks like Edwards is trying to win now and also build for down the line, but now someone else will get the benefit of coaching all these talented, young Calhoun players that are gaining more and more experience with each passing game.
Currently, Calhoun is seeking a qualified candidate for the vacancy of certified teacher and head baseball coach to take over for Edwards. Internal and external candidates are invited to apply and all certified teaching positions will be considered.
Interested candidates are urged to email a copy of their resume and a future plans presentation to Calhoun City Schools athletic director Dr. Brock Holly (holleyb@calhounschools.org) and Calhoun High School principal Casey Parker (parkerc@calhounschools.org).
Edwards replaced longtime Calhoun head baseball coach Chip Henderson who retired last spring after nearly two decades on the job. And Henderson was so successful that as soon as he retired, they named the field the Yellow Jackets play on after him.
That means the new man that replaces Edwards will be the baseball team's third head coach in three years.