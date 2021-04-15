Calhoun Lady Jackets continue incredible region title streak

Only one thing has been able to stop the roll Calhoun Lady Jackets Tennis has been on over the last decade plus, and that was Covid-19. But after the end of the season was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020, there was no way the Lady Jackets were going to let their incredible region title streak come to an end in 2021.
The Calhoun Girls continued their impressive program tradition on Wednesday afternoon by defeating Cartersville in the 7-AAAAA Tournament Finals at Dellinger Park to earn their 14th straight region championship.
The Lady Jackets (15-3) defeated Cartersville 3-1 in the match to claim the first-place trophy by getting wins at No. 2 and No. 3 singles by Emma Gallman and Ivy Tate, respectively, and at No. 2 doubles by the team of Ruby Christian and Zoey Talley.
Calhoun head coach Lynn Davis said there were a lot of unknowns going into this season with the Lady Jackets moving up to Class AAAAA, but her team simply wasn’t going to be denied and that showed through their work ethic all season.
“We were very concerned of how we would produce in this new classification,” said Davis. “Our girls have worked really hard even when their backs were pushed against the wall in some tough matches…they never quit. We’re looking forward to them taking their scrappiness into the state playoffs.”
Cartersville’s lone point in the championship match came from Emily Bush who won at No. 1 singles. The No. 1 doubles match was pulled before completion due to the result of the team score no longer being in doubt.
The Lady Jackets advanced to the championship match by defeating Cass 4-1 on Tuesday in their first match of the 7-AAAAA Tournament. They got wins from Gallman and Tate at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, and swept the doubles matches as well with victories by the No. 1 team of Emma Blackstock and Emma Williams and the No. 2 team of Christian and Talley.
The lone point for Cass came at No. 1 singles as Emily Surcey claimed a win.
Next up for the Calhoun Girls is a trip to the Class AAAAA State Tournament. They will host Lithia Springs in the first round at the Calhoun Tennis Center with a date and time to be announced.
In other action from the Region 7-AAAAA Tournament at Dellinger Park:
Calhoun Boys earn No. 3 seed for state tournament
The Calhoun Boys won on Tuesday in the opening round of the Region 7-AAAAA Tournament at Dellinger Park and then rebounded from a loss in the semifinals to win in the third-place match on Wednesday to claim the No. 3 seed for the upcoming Class AAAAA State Tournament.
The Jackets (8-11) opened the tournament with a strong showing in a 5-0 victory on Tuesday over Cass to clinch a State berth and advance to the region semifinals thanks to singles wins by Chris Arnold (No. 1), Will Meadows (No. 2) and Patrick Meadows (No. 3) along with doubles victories from the team of Jacob Beamer and Jaxon Prater (No. 1) and the team of Eli Tibbs and Hudson Ford (No. 2).
Following that win, Calhoun drew a tough assignment against Cartersville in the semifinals and suffered a 3-0 loss to drop into the region third-place match on Wednesday. The Jackets bounced back nicely, defeating Hiram 5-0 to clinch the No. 3 seed. Wins came from Arnold (No. 1), Will Meadows (No. 2) and Patrick Meadows (No. 3) in singles matches and the team of Beamer and Prater (No. 1) and Tibbs and Ford (No. 2) in doubles action.
“The boys are young this year but have worked very hard to earn the No. 3 seed in our new classification,” said Davis. “We are excited for both teams and look forward to the state playoffs.”
The Jackets will now turn their attention to the Class AAAAA State Tournament where they will visit North Springs in the first round with a date and time to be announced.