For the Calhoun High School football team, last Friday seemed to be just another night at the office.
And the Yellow Jackets definitely handled their business, smacking Hiram, 67-13, to move to the top of the 5A Region 7 standings.
“The kids played well,” Calhoun head football coach Clay Stephenson said. “We did a lot of good things no question. But we still made a lot of mistakes and did things that championship-level football teams do not do. So we’ve got to get those cleaned up because that’s what we’re looking for. We want to play championship-level football.”
While coaches are always looking for cleaner performances from their teams, there’s little doubt that Calhoun was pretty good last week against the winless Hornets.
For the fourth consecutive game, the Yellow Jackets scored on their first possession and never looked back.
Hiram began the game with a 3-and-out offensive possession and then a 15-yard punt, allowing the home team to get right to work.
Starting out at the Hornet 44, the Jackets moved to the Hiram 5 on a Caden Williams’ 36-yard run. A first Calhoun score was called off on a holding penalty but sophomore Gage Leonard rushed six yards for the first of their nine touchdowns and a 7-0 lead with 7:29 left in the first period.
The Hornets had a chance to actually tie the game after that, but penalties stopped their threat. After a infraction on a punt backed them up to their own 12-yard line, the Jackets fumbled for the second time in the quarter and Hiram recovered, taking over inside the Calhoun 10.
But they lost eight yards on a bad snap and then had an intentional grounding penalty push them back near midfield before they punted.
The Jackets took over at their own 15 and with eight running plays and three completed passes, moved 85 yards with Williams’ one-yard burst capping it off just 34 seconds into the second quarter. Carlos Orozco made his second PAT and the Men in Black led 14-0.
The next time they had the ball, Leonard plucked a bad snap out of the air, went to his right initially, and then turned back to the left. eventually getting to the sideline and outrunning everyone for a 66-yard touchdown. Another PAT and the Calhoun lead was 21-0 with 7:56 showing until halftime.
Hiram’s next punt would result in the first of two scores from the Calhoun special teams unit as senior Cole Speer took the kick back 72 yards untouched for their fourth touchdown of the night.
The Hornets fifth punt of the half set up the Jackets final touchdown of the half as a shanked kick gave them the ball in great field position at the Hiram 47.
Two plays later, Williams dashed 29 yards to move the Jackets inside the 10. A Hiram offsides penalty got them inside the five and Williams completed the march with a 4-yard touchdown run.
Hiram did not fold their tents however, coming back in the final three minutes of the half to score a pair of touchdowns.
The first one came on a 62-yard pass play when 6-foot-7 tight end Walter Matthews got behind the Calhoun defense for the long catch-and-run.
The second came after the Yellow Jackets fumbled away Hiram’s sixth punt of the half, giving the Hornets the ball at the Calhoun 44.
Taking over with just 46 seconds left in the second quarter, the Hornets went back to Matthews for a 38-yard grab and were at the Calhoun 8. A pass interference call on the Jackets cut that distance in half and the Hornets scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with just three seconds left in a 45-minute long second quarter.
The hosts would get one of those two touchdowns back on the first play of the second half.
Taking over at their own 20, Lewis threw a pass to senior Peyton Law near midfield. As soon as he caught it, Law was slammed into by a pair of Hiram defenders, but they both bounced off of him and Law turned and sprinted for what amounted to an 80 -yard touchdown catch just 15 seconds into the third quarter. The PAT by Orozco gave Calhoun a 42-14 bulge.
“That was a huge score for us,” Stephenson said. “They jumped on us for those two scores right before halftime and we needed to answer so that touchdown on the first play of the third quarter there was huge because it allowed us to get at least one of those scores back.”
Hiram would score its final points on a 25-yard field goal two possessions later, but Speer would take the kick-off after the field goal back 88 yards for another score that made it 49-17 with 5:58 to play in the third.
On their next ownership, Lewis and Speer connected on a 40-yard pass that put Calhoun at the Hiram six.
Two plays later, Leonard ran for his second score of the evening, this one from three yards out, and the Jackets were in command, 56-17, late in the third.
Sophomore Trey Townsend threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to junior running back Caleb Ray three minutes into the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.