Just two weeks after NBA legend LeBron James became the league’s all-time leading scorer, the Calhoun basketball program now has a new all-time leading scorer.

Senior Dylan Faulkner scored 25 points Wednesday night, including a pair of foul shots with under 30 seconds left in the game, to not only become the new King of the Mountain in point production, but also help the Yellow Jackets put away Cass, 67-62, in the Region 7-5A tournament semifinals at the Hive.

