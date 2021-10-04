Either Calhoun or Blessed Trinity will take a huge step towards winning a 5A Region 7 football championship Friday night when the two teams meet in Roswell.
Both schools, along with Cartersville, moved to the front of the six-team Region room last Friday evening with decisive wins in their respective league lid-lifters as the Yellow Jackets were all over Hiram, 63-17, while Blessed Trinity belted Woodland, 40-3. The Purple Hurricanes became the third team to currently sit in first place with a 43-7 hammering of Cass.
So it seems after the first week of region games that three teams are really good and three teams, well, we'll see.
Which is why Friday night's showdown is exactly that -- a showdown -- because Calhoun and Blessed Trinity are two of those three teams.
A Calhoun win and the Yellow Jackets will be sitting in the driver's seat for their 19th Region title in 21 years. The Yellow Jackets would also stay red-hot and extend their current four-game winning streak.
A Blessed Trinity victory and the Titans have the inside track towards a second consecutive Region championship after they went 4-0 last year, along with Cartersville, when Covid-19 kept them from playing a full league schedule.
For Calhoun, it seems every Friday night is just a matter of them displaying the offensive firepower they have shown so far.
They're one of the highest-scoring teams in the state with 268 points through six games or an average of nearly 45 points per game. The Yellow Jackets jackets having scored 56 points in a game twice and I've gone over the 60 point mark as well.
And when is the last time they punted?
It seems like they have only really stopped themselves this year and last week in their pounding of Hiram, head coach Clay Stevenson made it clear afterwards that while pleased with obviously the amount of touchdowns and points they registered, he and his coaching staff were not happy with four fumbles.
"You can look at the scoreboard and say we played well and we did, but we still made too many mistakes," he said. "We put it on the ground more than we care to think about so we've got a lot of work to do. Ball security is a priority and several times we didn't take care of it (against Hiram), so we've still got a lot of work to do and a lot of things we've got to get cleaned up. That isn't championship-level football and we want to play championship-level football."
Senior quarterback Christian Lewis has quietly directed one of the state's most efficient offenses. He has been accurate with his throws, gets everyone around him in the right place, and has consistently done what all really good quarterbacks are asked to do -- march his team up and down the field.
"Christian's doing a great job," Stephenson said. "He's making good throws. He's making good decisions. He's getting everyone involved. He's a two-year starter. He knows the offense and he knows what we're trying to do and he's really doing a great job for us."
The defense has also continued to improve and other than allowing a couple of big plays to a big 6-foot-7 receiver, they never allowed Hiram to get into any type of flow. In fact, the Hornets punted 10 times last Friday against a Calhoun defense that has allowed just 47 points the last four games after surrendering 73 in the first two.
So all of that has set up this week's clash between two teams with the same goal -- a Region championship.
The Titans won last year's matchup at Phil Reeve Stadium, 35-21, and that helped them go unbeaten in the league.
The team from north Atlanta has scored 100 points less than Calhoun, but they have also been a strong defensive group to this point, having given up only 92 points or a little more than 15 a game.
The kickoff in Roswell is set for 7:30 p.m.