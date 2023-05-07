Calhoun High School will have three boys and two girls competing at the upcoming GHSA 5A state track and field meet in a little under two weeks in Atlanta.
That's because the Yellow Jackets had one champion at the 5A B Sectional track and field meet Saturday at Jefferson Memorial Stadium and three others that qualified for the state meet with outstanding places against the very best student-athletes from 5A Regions 5, 6, 7, and 8.
Junior hurdler Jadon Thomason, who has been one of the best hurdlers in the state regardless of competition, qualified for the state in both the 110-meters and the 300-meters and fellow junior teammates Kristyane Gregory and Christian Smith will represent in the discus.
On the girls side, freshman Gracison Salyers was second in the Sectionals in the high jump and sophomore Kat Atha will run in the 110-meter hurdles.
Thomason was the only Calhoun athlete to claim a gold medal, winning the 110-meter hurdles with a stellar 14.47 in a race that saw just three runners close it out in under 15 seconds.
He came into the Sectional with a 14.36 seeded time so there seems to be little doubt he would like to hit that mark or even definitely lower it in his next meet.
And Thomason collected two medals with his second-place finish in the 300-meters. He closed with a swift 39.03 in a race that saw three Calhoun hurdlers altogether.
In all, winner Dominick Lawshea ran a 38.01 for the only time below 39 seconds and Thomason led a group of four runners who ended in under 40 seconds.
Calhoun junior Stover Morgan and freshman Hunter White were also in the field and they were side-by-side at the finish line with Morgan running a 41.90 and White a 41.90.
The Yellow Jackets' best event as a team, however, may have been the discus where they will have two throwers at the state meet.
Gregory was third in the discus for the bronze medal with a 143-08 and Smith came in seventh at 134-02 as the top eight in each event will advance.
For Gregory, he had the last throw to go beyond 140 feet and there was a real scrum behind him to advance with Smith in the middle of that.
Lithia Springs junior Alex Henry won it with a 161 feet, six inches and he was 12 feet ahead of the second place length of 149-09. Gregory was next and the fourth-place heave was a 139-04 as only four-and-a-half feet separated the next four throwers.
Smith was two feet ahead of the final qualifying distance of 132-04, which was the final throw that anyone made beyond 130 feet.
On the girls side, Saylors was outstanding in the long jump in her first varsity Sectionals meet and now she, along with Atha in the hurdles, will be part of the final high school meet of the spring season.
Saylors was one of six girls who hit the height of 4-10, putting them all in the state meet, but she was officially declared second in the final results with fellow freshman Amelia Stephens of Midtown first at the same height.
All the girls were trying to get to that definitive height of 5-feet and seven of them came in have gone that high or higher this year, but none could get over the bar at that level on Saturday.
Five girls reached the 4-08 to tie for seventh place, but three of them failed to qualify and will now move on.