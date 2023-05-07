Calhoun High School will have three boys and two girls competing at the upcoming GHSA 5A state track and field meet in a little under two weeks in Atlanta.

That's because the Yellow Jackets had one champion at the 5A B Sectional track and field meet Saturday at Jefferson Memorial Stadium and three others that qualified for the state meet with outstanding places against the very best student-athletes from 5A Regions 5, 6, 7, and 8.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In