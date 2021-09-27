The Calhoun High School volleyball team will be the number two seed at their upcoming AAAAA Region 7 tournament in a couple of weeks.
The Yellow Jackets will be the second seed after finishing second in the Region standings with a 2-0 loss last Thursday to state-ranked Blessed Trinity in Roswell.
The win gave the Titans, the number-two 5-A club in the state, a perfect 5-0 record in the Region for the regular season championship and made them the number one seed when the six teams convene starting on October 14 to determine their postseason winner.
The loss left Calhoun in second place with a 4-1 record as Cartersville and Cass went into this week battling for third place in the league and Region games still to play.
In fact, they played each other Tuesday night in a crucial game where a Cass win would secure the Colonels third place with a 32 mark while a Cartersville win would make them 2-2 in the Region and put them in third place.
Cartersville was 1-2 in the league, but still had a chance to move up because they had two league games left and victories in those matches would move them up right behind Calhoun. Besides playing Cass, the Purple Hurricanes also played Hiram in a double header Tuesday night and the Hornets with a win in that match would get a higher seed going into the Region tournament.
If Cartersville faltered in that doubleheader and lost both those matches, Cass and Hiram, which was 1-3 in the Region to start the week, would finish in third and fourth place, respectively.
Woodland finished 1-4 in the league and will enter the tournament seeded sixth.
The Lady Jackets are now in full playoff preparation, playing a lot of good competition down the stretch to help them get ready for mid and late October.
Their up-and-down journey continued last week with three setbacks in four matches.
In their first event since winning the rally at the ridge tournament days earlier in Fannin County, the girls lost a tough doubleheader against Oakwood Christian and then Silverdale Academy, falling 2-1 in both matches.
Then last Thursday in Woodland, they defeated Cornerstone, 2-1, before they were swept by Blessed Trinity in the game for the Region's number one seed.
The Lady Titans, who are actually the number 3 ranked team in the state in the latest overall rankings with a sparkling 24-3 record, beat Calhoun 25-9, 25-8 to run the Region table.
The girls are at Gilmer High School Wednesday night with a doubleheader against first the hosts and then Coahulla Creek.
The Jackets began this week with a 20-16 record overall.