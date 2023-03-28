Calhoun girls second at third home meet

A Calhoun relay runner has a good bit of space between her and the two Cartersville runners behind her during the Lady Yellow Jackets’ five-team meet last week at the high school.

 Tim Godbee

The Calhoun High School girls track and field meet was second last week at a five-team meet at the high school.

Region 7-5A rival Cartersville won the competition with 124 points to finish 17 ahead of Calhoun, which had 107. Southeast Whitfield was third with 62 and Murray County and Coosa were farther back.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In