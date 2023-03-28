Calhoun girls second at third home meet

The Calhoun High School girls track and field meet was second last week at a five-team meet at the high school.
Region 7-5A rival Cartersville won the competition with 124 points to finish 17 ahead of Calhoun, which had 107. Southeast Whitfield was third with 62 and Murray County and Coosa were farther back.
The young Lady Jackets had six individual first places at the meet with three coming in the field events, two in the sprints, and another in the hurdles.
The team added one more gold medal in the relays to finish a solid performance as they continue preparing for the upcoming Region 7-5A meet.
Two of the three golds came in the high jump where freshman Maggy Abernathy and Gracison Salyers tied for first place at four feet, six inches. The event actually featured a three-way tie for first place with a Cartersville jumper also going over the bar at 4-06.
The other field event champ was Berkly Tallent, who won the discus throw at 77 feet even. The Lady Yellow Jackets had two of the top five finishes with Drilon Prenku going 66-08 for fifth place.
Calhoun was first and second in the 400-meter run with sophomore Carolynn Dooley winning it with a 1:06.61 and she was in front of sophomore teammate Yadhira Valdivia, who ran a 1:11.15 for the silver medal.
Libby Brannon won the 200-meter run in a razor-thin finish in another event the Jackets secured two medals in.
Brannon won with a 28.59 while the second place time was a 28.61. Ella Strickland of Calhoun was third in the race, closing in 29.18 as only four of the nearly dozen runners had times under 30 seconds.
And Dooley won her second medal by placing second in the 800-meter race with Calhoun getting two of the first four places.
Dooley ran a 2:45 flat for second place and sophomore teammate Beyonce Brito was fourth with a 2:57.
Calhoun also won the 110-meter hurdles and retained two more medals in that race as well.
Sophomore Kat Atha won the 110s with a 17.75 time for the only run under 18 seconds. Fellow sophomore Mariah Anthony was third for the Yellow Jackets with an 18.21 as the top seven in the field went 19 seconds or faster.
The Calhoun A teamers also won two of the four relay races with one being close and the other being rather decisive.
In one of the best races of the entire evening, the Calhoun A team won the 4-x-100 relay with them, the Cartersville A team, and the Calhoun B group all separated by less than a second.
The Lady Jackets A’s finished in 54 seconds flat while Cartersville ran a 54.50 and the Calhoun B team recorded a 54.53 for third.
In the 4-x-800, Calhoun ran a strong time of 11:58 with the only time below 12 minutes as the Cartersville A group was second with a 12:05.
Calhoun had a second place in the long jump with junior Ayla Hiles going 14-08. The winning distance was a 14-11 and only the first three placers went 14 feet or farther.
And Hiles was third in a Calhoun 3-4 finish in the shot put. Hiles was close to second place, registering a best of 26-11 while second place was 27 feet even. Hiles also was pushed to the end by teammate Ariez Hogan, who wound up fourth for Calhoun with a 26-09.5
Salyors just missed medaling in the triple jump, placing fourth with a length of 29 feet, 7.5 inches. The first place distance was a 32-04.5.
The Calhoun A team was also fourth in the 4-x-200 relay, ending the race in two minutes and seven seconds. The Cartersville A group won with a 1:55.54 and had the only time under two minutes.