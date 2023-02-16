Calhoun sophomore guard Saniah Dorsey eyes an opening against Cartersville Wednesday night at The Hive in the Region 7-5A tournament at the Hive. The Lady Yellow Jackets beat the Purple Hurricanes to advance to Friday night’s finals against Hiram.
Calhoun sophomore Allie Duke looks for a teammate during the Yellow Jackets’ Region 7-5A tournament semifinals triumph over Cartersville Wednesday night at The Hive.
Calhoun sophomore Allie Duke looks for a teammate during the Yellow Jackets' Region 7-5A tournament semifinals triumph over Cartersville Wednesday night at The Hive.
Calhoun senior guard Britiya Curtis reaches for a layup with a slew of purple shirts around here in the Yellow Jackets’ win over the Lady Hurricanes Wednesday night.
With a chance for the top seed out of Region 7-5A going into this week’s upcoming GHSA 5A state basketball, the Calhoun girls met Hiram Friday night at The Hive for the league championship.
The two teams punched their ticket to Friday night’s finals with hardfought wins on Wednesday afternoon as Calhoun held off a late Cartersville charge to top the Purple Hurricanes, 55-50, while Hiram outscored Dalton, 2-1, in overtime to defeat the Lady Catamounts, 40-39, in the first of two thrilling girls’ semifinals.
That set up, for the second consecutive year, a third meeting between the two teams after they split their first two games. (Details of Friday night’s Calhoun-Hiram girls game were not available at press time).
For Calhoun, they are now 21-4 on the year and the win is their 10th in Region play while Hiram is also 21-4 and has won nine Region games, but one of their two league losses during the regular season was to Dalton and the Lady Catamounts almost got them again on Wednesday.
The Yellow Jackets did not look like they would be in for a tight finish Wednesday night, but that’s exactly what it wound up being. But the bottom line is that when the final buzzer sounded, the Lady Yellow Jackets had their third win over Cartersville this year and a berth in Friday’s finals.
Calhoun was facing Cartersville for the second time in eight days.
Calhoun senior guard Britiya Curtis made a layup to start the game and the Purple Hurricanes took their only lead of the first half on a three-point shot one minute in to go up 3-2.
From there, Calhoun outscored Cartersville, 18-1 over the next six minutes to build an 18-4 advantage.
After scoring the game’s first points, Curtis scored five in a run to finish her seven-point spree and give the home team a 7-3 lead.
The Lady ‘Canes made a foul shot to make it 7-4, but sophomore guard Saniah Dorsey and Curtis each made breakaway layups to make it 11-4 and sophomore Kat Atha’s 3-point shot gave them their first 10-point advantage at 14-4. She followed that with a pair of foul shots and then Curtis made a short shot in the lane for an 18-4 bulge.
But Cartersville made a long shot with just under a minute remaining and Calhoun was up by 11 to begin their second.
Four straight Dorsey points to begin the period put Calhoun’s lead at 23-7 before Cartersville made its third three of the night to slice the lead to 23-10.
Another shot by Dorsey in the lane and an Atha foul shot gave them their biggest lead of the game at 26-10 with 4:40 showing until halftime.
However, from there, the road team outscored Calhoun 11-2 the rest of the way to cut it to 28-21 at the break. In fact, they scored 11 straight to make it 26-21 and force head coach Jaime Echols to call a timeout. But an Atha lay-in with just under 40 seconds until halftime put their lead at seven at the break.
A Lauren Watson 3-point shot put their lead at 10 at 31-21 before Cartersville started charging back. From that point, the Purple Hurricanes would top the home team, 21-9 the rest of the way to pull within two at quarter’s end 42-40.
After Watson’s long shot, the ‘Canes scored seven straight and get within three at 31-28. Curtis quelled the outbreak with a basket, but the visitors weren’t done and got the lead down to 37-35 with a 9-4 run.
The teams would trade the last 10 points of the quarter.
Cartersville, on a end-to-end layup, tied the game at 42 a minute into the quarter A Ke’Asia Miliam putback shot gave Calhoun the lead back at 44-42, but the people in purple scored the next four points to take its first lead of the second half at 46-44 at the midway point of the quarter.
Six straight from Curtis on three made shots in the next minute, however, put the Lady Jackets in front for good.
A pair of Cartersville foul shots with 2:35 on the clock cut it to 50-48 but postwoman Allie Duke stepped out to the top of the key 30 seconds later and hit a big three that pushed their lead to five at 53-48.
Two more foul shots pulled Cartersville within three at 53-50 and they had two cracks after that at tying it, but couldn’t get it back to even and the Yellow Jackets scored the game’s final two points in the last minute.
Cartersville and Dalton met each other Friday in the Region tournament’s third-place game.
With the win, Calhoun is assured of an opening-round home game to start the playoffs next week.